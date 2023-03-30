Is Moon Chae Won making a special appearance in the last episode of SBS’s Taxi Driver 2?

Fans of the hit Korean drama ‘Taxi Driver’ have something to look forward to as news of a special appearance by Moon Chae Won in "Taxi Driver 2" has been reported. ‘Taxi Driver,’ based on the popular webtoon of the same name, is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to obtain justice through the legal system. The hit drama has returned for a second season after a successful run in 2021.

Surprise Addition to an Already Anticipated Sequel

Moon Chae Won will make a cameo appearance in the final episode of SBS's ‘Taxi Driver 2,’ as reported by STARNEWS on March 30. In response to the report, an SBS source said briefly, "Please check it out through the broadcast."

Namgoong Min and Kim So Yeon were previously confirmed to make cameo appearances in the drama. While Namgoong Min has already played Cheon Ji Hoon from the hit SBS drama "One Dollar Lawyer" in Episode 9 of "Taxi Driver 2," Kim So Yeon will make a cameo appearance in the series' final episode.

Moon Chae Won previously collaborated with Lee Je Hoon in the 2021 audio film ‘Floor’, which makes this news more worthy as fans are waiting to see the two stars share the screen again.

About Moon Chae Won

Moon Chae Won is a well-known South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the teen drama ‘Mackerel Run’ in 2007, but she is best known for her supporting role in ‘The Painter of the Wind.’ She and co-star Moon Geun Young were named Best Couple at the 2008 SBS Drama Awards for their performances. She was then cast in ‘Brilliant Legacy,’ one of 2009's top-rated Korean dramas.

Moon's career took off in 2011 with leading roles in the television period drama ‘The Princess' Man’ and the action blockbuster ‘War of the Arrows,’ both of which were critical and commercial successes. Moon won Best New Actress at the Grand Bell and Blue Dragon Film Awards for her performance in the latter. Moon's other notable television series include the revenge melodrama ‘The Innocent Man,’ the medical drama ‘Good Doctor,’ and the thriller melodrama ‘Flower of Evil.’

With the addition of Moon Chae Won to the cast of ‘Taxi Driver 2,’ fans are eager to see what new elements she will bring to the already intriguing storyline that has added to the anticipation.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS's RM is breaking fashion barriers, officially appointed as Bottega Veneta's newest ambassador