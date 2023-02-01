Is NCT’s Lucas making a comeback? Star snapped with SM Entertainment CEO Chris Lee; Shares dance cover video

NCT member Lucas has finally shared an update about himself and all the hints are pointing towards his return to the K-pop idol world. On February 1, 2023, a post was shared by SM Entertainment CEO Lee Seung Soo on his Instagram which had himself and Lucas sitting comfortably on a sofa. Fans noted Lucas’ smile and felt happy for him. Many also commented on his hair completely hidden under a beanie which is what K-pop stars usually do before their comebacks so their new hairstyle or hair colours are not revealed. Lucas with SM Entertainment CEO

The non-captioned photo has the 44 year old executive from the media giant. Also known as Chris Lee, Lee Seung Soo was appointed to the position in 2020 before which he has been the CEO of SM Entertainment USA. Meanwhile, Lucas is sitting beside him with a slight smile and a bomber jacket over a white T-shirt and was also tagged on his story.

Lucas’ dance cover An hour later, Lucas shared a black and white video on his own Instagram which has rarely seen any updates since August 2021. In the video, Lucas can be seen in the same T-shirt as in the photo above with the beanie intact on his head as he dances in front of the wide mirror in the dance studio. While it is dark around him with minimal light from the ceiling above him, the K-pop star can be seen grooving with ease. Fans celebrated his return, expressing excitement for his official come back soon. They also wondered if perhaps he would be a part of SuperM’s upcoming release as they had previously predicted. The comments of various SM Entertainment producers and music team members on his video further cemented their beliefs as they celebrated by saying, “LUCAS IS BACK.”