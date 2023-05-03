Is NewJeans' Danielle cast for Korean dubbing of The Little Mermaid movie? Deets here

It has been reported that Danielle, a member of the super rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans, has been cast for the Korean dubbing of Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’ movie. The revelation of the poster for the Korean voice actors for the upcoming movie ‘The Little Mermaid’ has led to a surge of interest in Danielle of NewJeans. Fans and netizens alike have been captivated by her involvement in the project, leading to increased attention and acclaim for the talented voice actress. This recognition is sure to bolster her career prospects and cement her status as a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry.

The poster that made the headline

After the teaser poster for the Korean voice actors for the upcoming Disney film 'The Little Mermaid' was released, fans and netizens have been paying close attention to NewJeans' Danielle. Although her image as the voice actress for Ariel has not been revealed, many fans have already recognized her by her silhouette. Danielle is chosen to voice the lead character, Ariel, in the Korean dubbing of the classic Disney movie. This decision was met with excitement and praise from fans of both the movie and K-pop, who believe that Danielle's voice has a Disney princess quality. However, some fans expressed concern over her lack of experience in dubbing, especially in Korean.

Fan’s reaction to the speculations

Fans of NewJeans rejoiced and took to social media to show their excitement about the reports. One fan commented, "When I was watching NewJeans videos, I kept thinking Danielle sounded a lot like a Disney princess," while another user said, "I like NewJeans, but this is a bit different." A third one wrote, "I hope she doesn't get too much flak," while a fourth one said, "I hope this doesn't turn out like the animated film 'Your Name.'"

A few other fans commented and said, "Ji Chang Wook and Kim So Hyun are amazing actors, but they ruined the Korean dubbing of 'Your Name,'" and "You can see why they cast her if you watch her other videos. When she speaks, she gives off a Disney princess vibe."

NewJeans, who debuted last year, has been gaining attention for their fresh concept and catchy music. Danielle, who is the lead vocalist of the group, has been praised for her powerful vocals and stage presence.

