Is NMIXX’s Sullyoon the new female host of MBC’s Show! Music Core?

According to recent reports, NMIXX's Sullyoon was announced as the new female MC on MBC's 'Show! Music Core' and was set to join current male MCs NCT's Jungwoo and Stray Kids' Lee Know on the popular music program, taking over for former IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju, who bid adieu to the show in January of this year after two years of hosting the show.

Show! Music Core’s clarification

In addition, reports claim that Sullyoon will fill in as a special MC on 'Show! Music Core' this weekend on March 25, giving the position a test run ahead of her inauguration as the main female MC. However, a source from ‘Music Core’ responded to the reports saying, “Sullyoon will be a special MC this week. The new MC is yet to be announced.”

What if Sullyoon gets appointed as the new MC?

Sullyoon's appointment as the new female MC of 'Show! Music Core' is a significant milestone in her career. It's a testament to her talent and hard work and also an indication of the growing popularity of NMIXX. As an MC, Sullyoon will have the opportunity to showcase her skills as a host and engage with viewers through her charming personality. NMIXX recently released their first mini album, 'expérgo,' and will hold a number of comeback shows this weekend for their current mixed-genre title track, 'Love Me Like This.'

About NMIXX

NMIXX (formerly known as JYPn) is a 6-member South Korean girl group formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. They debuted on February 22, 2022, with the single album Ad Mare. Originally a septet, Jinni departed from the lineup on December 9, 2022. Their music is characterized by a blend of various genres, including pop, electronic, and hip-hop, creating a distinct and fresh sound. In addition to their musical talents, the members of NMIXX are also known for their charismatic personalities and ability to connect with fans. The group has already released several singles and music videos, showcasing their versatility and creativity. With their growing popularity, NMIXX is poised to become one of the most exciting K-pop groups to watch in the coming years.

