Is Parasyte: The Grey season 2 in works? Director hints at potential anime crossover with Masaki Suda as lead

Director Yeon Sang Ho, known for his recent hit series Parasite: The Gray, has disclosed plans for Season 2, with Japanese actor Masaki Suda slated for a pivotal role. However, the decision to produce lies in the hands of Netflix.

Parasyte: The Grey’s potential season 2

Director Yeon Sang Ho has recently revealed intriguing insights into the possible second season of the Netflix series, Parasyte: The Grey. During a discussion on April 9th, Yeon elaborated on the series' future trajectory and its unique storyline. The show revolves around The Grey, a faction committed to combating parasitic entities that exploit humans as hosts. As these parasites strive to broaden their power, the series delves into the experiences of humans who have adapted to coexist with them.

Yeon Sang Ho disclosed that the post-credit scene of Parasyte: The Grey is set eight years after the main storyline, with Shinichi Izumi portrayed by Masaki Suda in his late twenties. Regarding the development of Season 2, Sang Ho emphasized that the decision is not solely up to him. However, he revealed that during discussions with Masaki Suda, they explored potential future directions. Sang Ho shared that he informed Suda about the moment within the broader narrative when Shinichi encounters Jun Kyung (played by Lee Jung Hyun). Additionally, Sang Ho provided Jung Hyun with the script outlining the entire plan for Season 2.

While Yeon Sang Ho didn't offer specific details about the forthcoming season, he confirmed the significant involvement of Shinichi Izumi. He emphasized that Shinichi's presence is assured, given his appearance in the ending, indicating he'll play a crucial role in the upcoming events.

More about Parasyte: The Grey and Shinichi Izumi

Set in South Korea, Parasyte: The Grey presents a parallel narrative of the parasite invasion depicted in the manga. The series follows different characters in a different country, with a focus on Su In, whose parasite fails to take over her brain and instead integrates with her. Towards the end of Parasyte: The Grey, viewers are treated to a live-action cameo by Shinichi Izumi, the protagonist of Parasyte: The Maxim manga and anime series. Shinichi approaches Jun Kyung, the leader of Team Grey, offering valuable information about the parasites. The scene notably highlights Shinichi's right hand, where his parasite Migi resides hinting at a merged possibility of season 2 with Manga and K-drama’s universe colliding.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Parasyte: The Grey Full Review: Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan's thriller expands on anime universe with impressive originality