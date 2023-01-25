Is Park Bo Gum signing with HYBE? Popular label responds to contract reports

Park Bo Gum seems to be eyeing a very famed agency to become his next home, or at least that’s what early reports suggested on January 25 when HYBE was being mentioned as one of the possible companies looking forward to welcoming the star. It was further reported that the media giant is also setting up a management team for the actor to settle in once he signs in.

Soon after, the agency responded to these claims in a brief response. HYBE clearly denied any such happening saying that the reports were not true. They did not clarify the extent to which the reports were untrue. Recently YG Entertainment was also reported to have been looking to sign with the actor however the label quickly denied any such plans as well.

HYBE is home to K-pop groups BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER under BIGHIT MUSIC, and subsidiary companies like BELIFT LAB, Source Music, PLEDIS Entertainment, ADOR, KOZ and more which house their own set of popular talent. The addition of an actor like Park Bo Gum would definitely up the game for them. On the other hand, YG Entertainment’s roster has its own glimmering stars like G-Dragon, and BLACKPINK, as well as THEBLACKLABEL and YG KPlus, as its co-labels.

About Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum has the drive to turn the tide in his favour by joining any company of his choice. After leaving Blossom Entertainment which managed him for about 10 years and gave way to his projects like ‘Reply 1988’, ‘Love in the Moonlight’ and more, made him the actor that he is today with unbound fame and fan following. Following his discharge from the military in February 2022, the actor has only starred in one project so far which was a variety show called ‘Young Actors’ Retreat’ where he reunited with the cast of ‘Love in the Moonlight’ including lead actress Kim Yoo Jung and played games alongside the actors of ‘Itaewon Class’ and ‘The Sound of Magic’. He is yet to sign any films or K-dramas since, however he was seen in the role of an MC and has been fulfilling his brand ambassadorship roles.

Who do you think will sign a contract with Park Bo Gum?