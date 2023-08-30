Is Park Bo Young reuniting with Moving stars Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun in Unexpected Business 3? Find out

"Park Bo Young will appear as a guest on Unexpected Business 3," an official from Park Bo Young's agency, BH Entertainment, told a South Korean media outlet on August 29. They also said that the filming has already finished. Unexpected Business 3 is a reality show with the hosts Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun where they try to run a business in various places. In season 3, they run a store in the United States with their famous friends coming in as part-time workers.

Park Bo Young joins Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun’s Unexpected Business 3:

In 2021, Park Bo Young had appeared in the first season of the show as a part-time worker. For the new appearance, she flew to the United States despite her busy schedule while she was promoting her newly released film Concrete Utopia starring Park Seo Joon, Lee Byung Hun and others. The actress had worked with Cha Tae Hyun earlier in the film Scandal Makers released in 2008. In the film Concrete Utopia, she acted in the role of Myeong Hwa, the wife of Park Seo Joon’s character’s wife. It is a disaster film portraying the tale of survivors gathering in the last imperial palace apartment complex in Seoul, which was crushed by a significant tremor. This film has been selected for the upcoming Oscars as an entry in the international film category.

Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun’s ongoing drama Moving:

Moving, which showed viewers in various sorts consistently, from high-school romance to drama and noir, which energy, laughter, and tension through the activity of Joo Won (Ryu Seung Ryong) and Doo Sik (Jo In Sung) as accomplices, the romance of Mi Hyeon (Han Hyo Joo) and Doo Sik, and the narrative of Joo Won being abandoned. It's expected to tell a story that lets the viewers feel doubts and other more vivid emotions. In the last few episodes, the drama has been gaining attention for the unique storyline and how a string of episodes focuses on the various characters. Their character arc, back story, motivation and more helps the fans to unfold the life of these characters and understand them better.

