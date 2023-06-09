Is Park Eun Bun starrer Extraordinary Attorney Woo's writer already working on season 2? Details inside

Extraordinary Attorney Woo may soon be returning with the next season following the overwhelming response it received for the first one and none other than the original screenwriter has been roped in to give it justice. According to reports on June 9, writer Moon Ji Won has once again been signed for the story of Woo Young Woo and those around her.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 soon?

An official reportedly revealed that production company Ace Story and writer Moon Ji Won, who collaborated for ENA's Extraordinary Attorney Woo, recently signed a contract to pen the season 2. Fans have already begun expressing excitement for the possible return of Woo Young Woo, Lee Jun Ho, Jung Myung Seok, Choi Su Yeon, Kwon Min Woo, and Dong Geu Rami. While it has not been confirmed if any of the original characters will be returning for the show, avid viewers and fans think it is only right to bring them back. Meanwhile, actor Kang Tae Oh who played the role of Lee Jun Ho is currently completing his mandatory military service having enlisted on September 20, 2022.

About Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The story revolves around the character of Woo Young Woo played by actress Park Eun Bin. Woo Young Woo is a person on the autism spectrum and a skilled lawyer who uses her dedication to solve unusual cases. Joining the Hanbada firm after much trouble, she works through the occasional difference in behavior of people and promotes a message of equality for people on the autism spectrum. The show was received extremely well by domestic and international audiences by recording an astonishing 17.5 per cent nationwide viewership ratings for its finale episode. It was named as the highest rated drama in the history of ENA.

Since then, Park Eun Bin managed to grab the impressive Daesang Award (Grand Prize) in the TV category at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. At the same time, director Yoo In Shik won the Best Director award, bringing in memorable accolades for the team. It is not known if season 2 will be continuing from where season 1 ended or if the original cast will return.

