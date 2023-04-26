Is Red Velvet’s Joy leaving host position on TV Animal Farm? Show responds as singer goes on temporary hiatus

Red Velvet’s Joy will be going on a break from her activities to focus on her health after recently being in poor condition and being advised to take sufficient rest as well as undergo necessary treatment. On April 26, her management agency SM Entertainment shared a notice informing about upcoming changes in Joy’s scheduled activities.

Joy’s hiatus from Red Velvet

The official statement from SM Entertainment speaks about Joy visiting a hospital recently after feeling unwell and being asked to rest subsequently, leading to her temporary hiatus. Check it out below.

“Hello.

This is regarding Red Velvet member Joy's health condition and participation in future schedules.

Joy recently visited the hospital due to poor physical condition, and following consultation and examination, the medical staff advised that she needed treatment and rest.

Accordingly, Joy plans to take a break from participating in her schedule for the time being and work on recovering her condition.

We apologize to her fans for causing concern and ask for her fans' generous understanding that this decision was made after thorough discussions for the sake of Joy's health.

We will do our best so that Joy can meet her fans in a healthy state again, and we will inform you as soon as Joy's resumption of activities is decided.

Thank you.”

Will Joy leave the MC spot on TV Animal Farm?

Following the news of her hiatus, many wondered if the Red Velvet member would be stepping down from her position as the host of the SBS variety program ‘TV Animal Farm’. The show has responded to the questions by saying that it is true that Joy will not be participating in the recording on that day. They added that as the schedule was set for overseas filming and because they do not know when Joy will recover, the show will proceed with a temporary system until she returns. They confirmed that there has been no discussion of Joy leaving the show or her spot as the MC.

