Is Ryan Gosling BTS’ Jungkook’s celebrity crush? Idol reveals his admiration for actor and plans to watch Barbie

Jungkook, a member of the immensely talented group BTS, has been captivating fans during his extended stay in America. With the recent release of his solo album, Seven, excitement has reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await unexpected interviews and engagements from the K-pop star.

Jungkook’s admiration for Ryan Gosling

BTS Jungkook who recently dropped his solo Seven had an interview with Z100 New York while his stay in the US. In the interview, he talked about a number of subjects like how he felt during his performance, the background of collaborating with Latto, and what he wants fans to feel while listening to Seven. However, what generated quite the buzz was when he unveiled his admiration for actor Ryan Gosling and talked about his plans for watching the Barbie movie. Ever since Jungkook revealed his plans, fans have taken to the internet to put their thoughts forward.

Jungkook’s interviews in the US

Following his heart-winning performance at the GMA concert series in Central Park, New York, Jungkook has been making appearances on other notable radio shows, including SiriusXM and the Elvis Duran and Morning Show. Since the album's release on July 14, which marks Jungkook's first solo venture, he has been busy with various interviews and public appearances. Fans couldn't help but notice something different about Jungkook's recent appearances – his photos seemed unedited, revealing his natural dusky skin complexion. This stood out from the usual edited images of K-pop idols, creating a positive impact and admiration among fans.

Jimin and Ryan Gosling's Interaction

In another heartwarming incident, actor Ryan Gosling gifted BTS member Jimin. Ryan gave his guitar to Jimin in a video shared on Barbie's official Twitter page. He acknowledged that Jimin wore a similar outfit to his Ken character in the upcoming movie Barbie and praised him for looking better in it. As per the Ken code, he offered his prized possession, the Ken guitar, to Jimin, knowing it would be treasured in his hands.

