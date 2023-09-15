Is San Diego Padres’ Korean baseballer Ha Seong Kim dating American singer Taylor Swift? Rumor explained

Popular Baseball Player Ha Seong Kim has been caught in dating rumors with beloved American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. But are the duo actually dating? Let’s debunk the rumor.

Are Ha Seong Kim and Taylor Swift dating?

Is San Diego Padres' star Ha Seong Kim dating Taylor Swift? On September 15, a tweet from San Diego-based sports writer Al Scott suggested that Ha Seong Kim and international pop star Taylor Swift were "quietly hanging out." The tweet quickly gained attention, sparking discussions among fans. This rumor even made waves in Korea, leaving many people puzzled. It appears that the sports writer was playfully referencing a previous dating rumor involving Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, who was also said to be "quietly hanging out" before. Since then, various Twitter users have humorously claimed that Taylor Swift has been spending time with them as well. It seems like this "Love Story" is nothing more than an amusing internet joke. Taylor Swift was recently spotted at the 2023 MTV VMAs where her reaction towards Stray Kids' debut performance on the VMAs stage with their song S-Class went viral.

Who is Ha Seong Kim

Kim Ha Seong is a versatile Major League Baseball player who currently plays for the San Diego Padres. He was chosen as the 41st overall pick in the 2014 Korea Baseball Organization Draft by the Nexen Heroes. Kim began his professional career in the KBO with the Heroes in May 2014 and went on to win the Golden Glove Award in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

In December 2020, Kim signed with the San Diego Padres, marking his transition to the MLB. Born on October 17, 1995, in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, he is the youngest of three siblings. Kim attended Yatap High School in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, and in 2013, he led his high school baseball team to a runner-up finish in the National High School Baseball Tournament. During his final high school baseball season, Kim boasted a .375 batting average, a .477 on-base percentage, and stole 20 bases.

Kim also represented the South Korea national baseball team in various international competitions, including the 2013 18U Baseball World Cup, 2017 World Baseball Classic, 2017 Asia Professional Baseball Championship, 2018 Asian Games, and 2019 WBSC Premier12. Notably, in the 2013 18U Baseball World Cup, Kim showcased his skills by batting .433, going 13-for-30, with three RBIs and nine runs scored, despite South Korea finishing 5th in the tournament. Furthermore, he received recognition as the best shortstop during the 2019 WBSC Premier12.

