Is SEVENTEEN’s Joshua planning to release solo English track in 2024 winter? Watch K-pop idol drop hint at recent fansign

SEVENTEEN has been reigning over the K-pop scene with its interesting concepts, music style, and awe-striking performances. The 13-member group group held a fan sign in Soeul to celebrate their latest release where Joshua of SEVENTEEN shared a hidden detail with a fan.

Joshua while talking to a fan revealed plans to release a solo English track in the winter of 2024. The fan later posted their interaction on social media and it soon caught the eyes of fans who were elated to know this.

Joshua of SEVENTEEN drops a hint of releasing a solo English track in the 2024 winter

SEVENTEEN recently released their anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE and to celebrate the release the group held a special fan sign event on May 11, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

During the fan sign event, it so happened that when a fan interacted with Joshua, he dropped a major hint about his upcoming solo plans. The fan first asked if the SEVENTEEN member would perform the song 2 MINUS 1 in future concerts or events. The singer did not confirm it however he revealed something even more special.

When the fan asked whether there would be an English song in the future, Joshua told them that the track would be released in the winter of 2024. The hint of a solo song by Joshua took fans by utter surprise and they were over the moon in excitement.

Watch Joshua dropping a major hint about releasing a solo English track in the future:

SEVENTEEN’s recent activities

SEVENTEEN dropped their highly awaited anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024, alongside a groundbreaking and futuristic music video for the lead track MAESTRO.

Meanwhile, the album includes three more new tracks performed by the three teams of SEVENTEEN: LALALI (hip-hop unit), Spell (performance unit), and Cheers to Youth (vocal unit).

In other news, SEVENTEEN’s performance team consisting of Dino, The8, Hoshi, and Jun will unveil the music video for their track Spell on May 17, 2024, at 12 AM KST (8:30 PM IST).

SEVENTEEN will be soon concluding their FOLLOW Again tour on May 26 in Japan.

