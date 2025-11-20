Is Shin Min Ah pregnant with her and Kim Woo Bin’s first child? Agency reacts amid marriage announcement

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah are finally getting married after a decade of being together. The couple confirmed their plans to tie the knot on November 20, exactly a month before they begin their new life together. While the couple has been going strong ever since they admitted to being in a relationship back in 2015, their sudden marriage announcement has led to questions about a possible pre-marital pregnancy, leading to their decision to hold a wedding in December. However, their agency has firmly denied any such speculations and asked for support instead.

Shin Min Ah’s side shuts down pregnancy rumors post marriage announcement to Kim Woo Bin

AM Entertainment, the agency of Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, firmly refuted speculations that their decision to marry was based on any pre-marital pregnancy, as unfounded rumors began to spread. Online haters even compared the actress’s recent appearance at The Remarried Empress event in Hong Kong for Disney+ to her previous figure. However, as per their statement to Xports News, “There is absolutely no premarital pregnancy.”

While not revealing any further information, the management company added, “The wedding will take place at the Shilla Hotel. The officiant, emcee, and musical performances have not yet been decided.” The couple’s many friends from the entertainment industry are expected to attend their wedding.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s love story is surely one for the books. The two first met during a brand shoot back in 2015 and quickly fell for each other, confirming that they were dating via their agencies. After 10 years of being together, during which the actress stood in solidarity with her boyfriend as he battled nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, and went on cute dates sharing photos taken by each other on social media, they have finally decided to get married and start a family of their own.

They have asked their fans to send support for their new chapter and hope to continue being their favorites even in the future.

