Is Taylor Swift secretly a BLINK? BLACKPINK's Jisoo reacts to Minights singer dancing to Pink Venom at VMAs

BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently shared her reaction to Taylor Swift dancing to their comeback single 'Pink Venom' at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The K-pop star was overwhelmed to see the international pop star enjoying their music.

How did Jisoo react?

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is still pinching herself after Taylor Swift was spotted dancing to their comeback single 'Pink Venom' during the VMAs. In a recent interview, Jisoo shared her reaction to the unexpected moment. In an interview, Jisoo revealed, "Seeing Taylor Swift, someone I listened to a lot growing up, dancing along to our music, I was like 'is this real life?' That kind of feeling." She added, “For us, it was inspiring and a great experience.” Jisoo's reaction is understandable as Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in the music industry and has been an inspiration to many.

'Pink Venom' is the pre-release single from BLACKPINK's highly anticipated album 'BORN PINK,' which was released in August 2022. The song features a catchy chorus and impressive rap verses from Lisa and Jennie, with Jisoo and Rosé providing the melodious vocals.

BLACKPINK at the VMAs

The VMAs are one of the biggest music awards shows in the world, and BLACKPINK's performance was one of the highlights of the night. The group delivered an electrifying performance of 'Pink Venom,' which was well-received by the audience.

The performance of the main track from 2022's ‘BORN PINK’ was the girl group's first appearance at major American awards show. Jisoo's bandmate Lisa also won the best K-pop award for her solo track ‘Lalisa’ at the presentation, beating out BTS, ITZY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and TWICE. "We were so proud," Jisoo says of Lisa's victory.

BLACKPINK has been breaking records and making history since their debut in 2016. The group has become a global sensation, with fans all over the world eagerly waiting for their new releases. Their popularity has only continued to grow, with 'Pink Venom' becoming an instant hit.

Jisoo's reaction to Taylor Swift dancing to 'Pink Venom' is proof of the power of music to bring people together. BLACKPINK's global appeal and Taylor Swift's support highlight the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration in the entertainment industry. As BLACKPINK continues to dominate the K-pop scene and make waves internationally, fans can't wait to see what they have in store next.

