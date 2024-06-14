Is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce a fan of K-pop group ATEEZ? Here’s why fans think so

ATEEZ latest music draws attention from Travis Kelce. There isn't typically much overlap between American football and K-Pop, as they generally appeal to distinct audiences, however, Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, recently indicated that he is at least knowledgeable about, if not necessarily a fan of the boyband.

Travis Kelce using ATEEZ's latest song WORK

Recently, on TikTok, Kelce shared a video of himself working at a car wash, accompanied by ATEEZ's latest title track, WORK. This unexpected musical choice captured the interest of fans from both the American football and K-Pop worlds. The NFL's official TikTok account reposted Kelce's video to its substantial audience of 14.2 million followers, introducing many people to ATEEZ for the first time. The video has since gained considerable traction, amassing over 4.5 million views, 516k likes, and 5,000 comments, becoming one of Kelce's most popular posts.

ATEEZ fans were delighted by this unexpected collaboration, with some speculating that even Taylor Swift might be a fan of the group. There's a growing hope among fans that this interaction could lead to an ATEEZ performance at a future halftime show. On the ATEEZ subreddit, fans expressed their excitement and amusement about Kelce's TikTok, creating a joyful moment of cultural crossover.

ATEEZ has made UK chart history today by becoming the first K-pop group to achieve three Official Top 10 albums in a single year. Their debut on the Official Albums Chart began with THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW, which reached Number 10 in June 2023. This was followed closely by THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL, their highest-charting album to date, peaking at Number 2. Now, less than a year after their initial UK chart entry, GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 has further solidified KQ Entertainment's place in Official Chart history.

More about ATEEZ

ATEEZ, a South Korean boy band under KQ Entertainment, made their debut on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. Comprising eight members, they have achieved significant success in both the Korean and Japanese music markets. As of June 2024, ATEEZ boasts an impressive discography, including eleven EPs, two studio albums, and one single album in Korean, along with two single albums, three EPs, and two studio albums in Japanese. Their releases consistently top the South Korean Circle Album Chart, with Zero: Fever Part. 1 achieving platinum certification.

Internationally, ATEEZ's success has been notable. They secured their first No.1 on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart with their second studio album, The World EP.Fin: Will. Additionally, they have dominated the Billboard Top Albums Sales Chart, achieving multiple No.1 positions. Their global influence and musical talent firmly establish them as a leading presence in the K-pop industry.

