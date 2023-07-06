Is that Crash Landing on You’s Yoon Se Ri? Fans think Son Ye Jin’s recent look is a nod to her famed role

Son Ye Jin made her first public appearance after giving birth, on July 4, on her way to Paris to attend the 2023 Paris Couture Week. Posing for the cameras at the Incheon International Airport, dressed in a chic fit of a light blouse and high waisted shorts combo, she completed the look with a long blazer and some pointy silver heels.

Son Ye Jin in Paris

Making her way to fulfil her brand ambassador duties, Son Ye Jin attended the Valentino Haute Couture Fall Winter 2023-24 show in Paris on July 5. She was joined by the likes of Florence Pugh, Emma Chamberlain, and more at the event. As soon as the photos from Son Ye Jin’s appearance found their way to the internet, fans were quick to point out how she resembled one of her most talked about characters to date. The star, dressed in a black tie and blazer fit over a white embroidered shirt and black skirt combo, looked very much like when she played Yoon Se Ri in the globally popular show Crash Landing on You.

Son Ye Jin or Yoon Se Ri?

As fans drew parallels between the character’s look on the show and Son Ye Jin’s real life visuals, they wondered it Yoon Se Ri had in fact come to life. Many emphasized how it could not be a mere coincidence and the actress was giving a nod to the iconic show which brought her together with her now-husband, actor Hyun Bin.

In a photo shared from before the event, the actress can be seen looking her best even as she battles jet lag. Her Instagram update shows the Thirty-Nine star staring right ahead of her while slouching down on her bed frame. She has captioned the photo, “Before leaving for the show, done getting ready.. Jet lag..zzz”. Previously, the actress shared photos of her returning to work by filming some endorsements after a brief break following the announcement of her pregnancy and the birth of her first child with actor Hyun Bin. She also introduced her newborn son to the world with a photo of his feet.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin to return to work after recent Japan visit with Hyun Bin? Actress shares exciting update