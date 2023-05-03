The Fiery Priest star Honey Lee to lead upcoming drama Emma based on 1980s erotic film?

An entertainment insider told a South Korean media outlet on May 3rd, "Honey Lee has been cast as the main character of Emma, which will be produced as a drama. But there is no confirmation on this". The drama Emma is a fictional comedy-drama dealing with the people of Chungmuro ​​who made the movie 'Mrs. Ae-ma' in the early 1980s. The story of the top star actresses, new actresses, producers, and directors of the time, until they complete a movie, is planned to be portrayed with erotic and comical imagination.

Emma:

Honey Lee is currently concentrating on filming MBC's new drama 'Flowers that Bloom at Night', which will be broadcast in the second half of this year. Following this drama, she will be decided on his next work, revealing an unchanging passion for his work. Emma’s film production is currently casting major roles and conducting auditions, spurring full-scale production.

Honey Lee’s ongoing drama and film:

She is also currently leading the upcoming film Killing Romance which is the story of a top star, Yeorae (Honey Lee), who fell in fateful love with Jonathan (Lee Sun Kyun), a tycoon in an island country, and suddenly announced her retirement. The film follows accomplished star Yeorae (Honey Lee) who escapes from the reality of criticism for her acting and leaves for Kwala Island in the South Pacific. There, she meets Jonathan, or John Na for short. Thus, the actress announces her retirement, dreaming of a new life for her after marriage with him. Meanwhile, Beom Woo (Gong Myung), a senior in college, who is struggling with his failed entrance exam at Seoul National University, finds out that his once-favorite Yeorae has moved in next door to her. Then one day, Yeorae, who is fed up with John Na's role as a trophy wife, asks Beom Woo for help to make her comeback in the entertainment industry.

About Honey Lee:

Honey Lee is a South Korean actress, model, classical musician as well as beauty pageant titleholder where she represented her country at Miss Universe 2007. She has acted in several films and television series like Extreme Job, Hit, The Bros, The Fiery Priest, One The Woman and more.

