Is The Glory’s Kim Hieora stepping down from Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun starrer drama Jeong Nyeon?

Because of a South Korean news source on the evening of August 4th, it was affirmed that Kim Hieora won't show up in the new drama Jeong Nyeon which depends on a famous webtoon of a similar name. It is a drama about Yoon Jeong Nyeon, a Mokpo girl who was born in the 1950s with only one voice, joining a women's theater troupe to become wealthy, and her growing up. Kim Hieora was at first offered the job of Jeong Nyeon and investigated it emphatically, yet because of individual conditions, she chose not to play the job. The drama will be coordinated by Jeong Ji In of MBC's Red Sleeves and composed by Choi Hyo Bi of Netflix's Into Your Time.

Kim Hieora’s latest activities:

The musical Frida got a warm praise for the stupendous reenactment on August first. The work that demonstrated the chance of an imaginative melodic at the hour of its debut raised assumptions by foreseeing a more great and strong flawlessness in this reenactment. Yet again fixating on Kim So Kyang, Ali, and Kim Hieora, who composed the fantasy of Frida, every one of the actors completely show the worth and significance of the perspiration they have shed for the stage for quite a long time in front of an audience, foreseeing a more enthusiastic response than any other time.

Kim Hieora in The Uncanny Counter 2:

In the tvN weekend show 'The Uncanny Counter 2', which was first broadcast on July 29th, Kim Hieora showed up as Gelli, an underhanded devil who is shrewd to the spirit. It is a demon of third level that has the ability to absorb even the counter's abilities. It is an evil spirit with the capacity to peruse the rival's memory and program equivalent to Counter Kim Sejeong (assuming the part of Do Hana). Kim Hieora, who reasonably shared the presence of an unadulterated fiendish Gelli who partook in the shrewd itself and went frantic at the demonstration, gave goosebumps. Gelli, a chameleon-like person who adds spooky delight to evil presences' ruthless demonstrations, was painstakingly drawn.

