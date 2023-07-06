Is True Beauty 2 in the works? Here's what rumor says about Cha Eun Woo, Hwan In Yeop, Moon Ga Young starrer

Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young's True Beauty is rumored to return with another season this year. One of the most loved K-dramas True Beauty is rumored to release a season 2 after three years. When a Tik Tok video posted about a speculated season 2 went viral, fans can't help but wonder if there will be another season or not.

True Beauty Season 2?

True Beauty is well known Kdrama featuring Cha Eun Woo as Lee Su Ho, Moon Ga Young as Lim Ju Gyeong, and Hwang In Yeop as Han Seo Jun. True Beauty is about Lim Ju Gyeong who was bullied in high school for her looks. Lim Ju Gyeong has a drastic transformation in facial features when she enters her new school after learning the art of makeup.

Reasons why the rumors are spreading

Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young's True Beauty was aired during the pandemic which gained a lot of attention due to its young and fresh plot line. True Beauty received both criticism and love from the viewers but overall people enjoyed it for its coming-of-age comical twists and turns. The drama aired in December 2020 which was inspired by the webtoon True Beauty which was written by artist Yaongyi.

The interesting part here was that the webtoon was not completed then and fans wondered how the drama writers adapt to an unfinished story and give it a justifying end. Nevertheless, True Beauty served well with an ending that made sense to most of the viewers while others were divided on who should have been the male lead. Since Hwang In Yeop's character Han Seo Jun's charisma worked like magic on viewers' hearts. Now that the Webtoon has been completed rumors of True Beauty returning have been blowing up on the internet. Fan edits of clips from True Beauty released in 2020 have been made as the new trailer for season 2 went viral on YouTube. Sources reported that the filming of season 2 began in 2021 after the completion of the first one. None of this has been confirmed by the production team or the agencies of the actors, however, fans are already excited if there were to be another season.

