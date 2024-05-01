Is Weki Meki disbanding? Dohwa and Elly's recent vlog raises concerns among fans

Weki Meki, a cherished presence in the K-pop world since their debut in 2017, appears to be teetering on the verge of disbandment. Renowned for their chart-topping hits such as Picky Picky, Oopsy, Crush, and Cool, the group has kept fans grooving.

However, their silence since the release of their 2021 mini-album, I Am Me, has left supporters feeling jittery about what lies ahead. To make matters worse, a recent comment from one of the members seems to have validated these concerns, leaving fans disheartened.

Weki Meki hints at disbandment

The rumors of disbandment started to spread after a YouTube vlog with Weki Meki's Dohwa and Elly. In the vlog, they talked about their living situation, with Elly admitting she's never lived by herself, always staying in the group's dorm. Elly casually mentioned in the vlog that they might be leaving the dorm around July or August. This offhand remark has fans speculating about the future, especially since the group's contracts are also close to expiration.

Weki Meki's journey in the K-pop industry has been remarkable, especially with members Yoojung and Doyeon gaining fame earlier through the project group I.O.I. Their vibrant performances and catchy music style have earned them a loyal fan following throughout the years.

Despite the growing concerns about disbandment, neither Weki Meki nor their management company, Fantagio, have issued any official statements addressing these speculations. This lack of communication has intensified fans' worries, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt messages and tributes on social media, underscoring the group's influence despite their relatively brief career. As the rumored date of their departure from the dorm draws nearer, fans are clinging to hope, longing for a positive outcome.

More about Weki Meki

Weki Meki is a South Korean girl group formed by Fantagio in 2017. The group comprises eight members: Suyeon, Elly, Yoojung, Doyeon, Sei, Lua, Rina, and Lucy. Originally, the members were trainees under Fantagio i-Teen, a talent development program, and were known as i-Teen Girls.

On November 18, 2021, Weki Meki made their debut with the extended play Weme on August 8, 2017. The EP consists of six tracks, including the lead single, I Don't Like Your Girlfriend. Notably, the album features lyrics penned by Choi Yoojung. Weki Meki dropped their fifth EP, I Am Me, which includes six tracks, including the title song, Siesta.

