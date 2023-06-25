Is WJSN's Luda dating Kang Daniel or Golden Child's Bomin? Relationship rumor EXPLAINED

Kang Daniel was caught up in the rumors of dating WJSN's member Luda. Korean netizens allegedly detected Kang Daniel in a poster in Luda's room but why is Bomin from Golden Child involved? Read below

Kang Daniel and WJSN's Luda

K-pop idol Luda has recently started her YouTube channel and she uploaded around four videos so far. Luda gained massive attention from Korean netizens because of a certain poster that was visible in the video. The poster of a male K-pop idol was spotted in Luda's YouTube video which Korean netizens claimed to be former Wanna One member Kang Daniel. Korean netizens started assuming that Kang Daniel and Luda are in an alleged relationship. After the video was uploaded, an edited version on Luda's channel was also released which added fuel to the fire. Korean netizens started to send hate and make unkind and hateful comments towards the Street Woman Fighter's MC Kang Daniel. Despite the unclear view of the posters, some netizens claimed that the two K-pop idols are dating. Soon it was revealed on an online community that it is Bomin from Golden Child in their season's greeting poster and not Kang Daniel. Korean netizens started to express their guilt for attacking Kang Daniel with such malicious words and apologized to the idol for hating him online. However, the relationship of the three idols involved have not been addressed by their agencies.

About Luda

Luda is a member of a K-pop girl group WJSN or Cosmic Girls under Starship Entertainment. She debuted with the girl group with the mini album Would You Like? with the title tracks Catch Me and Mo Mo Mo on February 26, 2023. She was reportedly revealed to be one of the five members who decided to not renew her exclusive contract with Starship Entertainment in March 2023. However, it was reported that she had not left WJSN. Luda is currently signed with iHQ and she is participating in the virtual group FE:VERSE, which is voiced and acted by real K-pop idols.

About Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel is a solo K-pop idol and actor who was formerly a member of Wanna One. After Wanna One disbanded, Kang Daniel debuted solo with the mini album color on me on July 25, 2019. Kang Daniel debuted as an actor in the K-drama called Rookie Cops in 2022. It was confirmed to be returning as an MC on Street Woman Fighter 2 which is set to air in August 2023. The idol actor has also recently released his latest album REALIEZ on June 19, 2023.

