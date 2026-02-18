Is Yoo Yeon Seok getting married to girlfriend? Jo Jung Suk’s ‘secret relationship’ remark shocks actor

Yoo Yeon Seok’s private life always has the attention of all his fans. At the age of 43, the star is not known to be dating anyone publicly; however, he has been rumored to be in a relationship with many of his co-stars. Now, a new remark from his dear friend Jo Jung Suk has raised questions among fans about whether he has had a secret romance all this time.

Jo Jung Suk’s ‘secret relationship’ comment to Yoo Yeon Seok grabs attention

As seen on the Seollal (Lunar New Year) special episode of the variety show Whenever Possible, hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok, the latter gave a phone call to his Hospital Playlist co-star Jo Jung Suk to congratulate him on welcoming his second daughter with wife Gummy in January 2026. During their telephonic chat, in which the other cast members also shared their wishes, the father of two made a surprising remark just before ending the call. He said, "You should get married soon, too. Don't keep your relationship a secret," aimed at the Mr.m Sunshine actor.

Catching him off guard, the younger actor immediately lowered the volume on his phone, hung up, and replied, "Even my uncle wouldn't say that," which invited laughter. This interaction has welcomed quite a number of questions from the fans of the When the Phone Rings star. While there continues to be buzz around his relationship, the actor has remained tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, the star couple, actor Jo Jung Suk and singer Gummy, welcomed their second child, a daughter, as announced on January 14 local time. The couple previously announced that they were expecting their second kid back in July 2025, adding to their family following the birth of their first child in 2020. The two got married back on October 8, 2018, in a private ceremony attended by family members and friends, after dating for five years.

