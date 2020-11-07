Ishaan Khatter on mixed reviews from viewers to Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy: Art is subjective, it’s fine

In a recent interview, Ishaan Khatter spoke candidly about the polarising reaction A Suitable Boy has been receiving from viewers while also admitting that he's grateful to get a positive response for his performance in Mira Nair's miniseries.

As the boisterous lad with a heart of gold Maan Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter proved his mettle as a bonafide star in the making with his enthralling performance in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. Moreover, viewers couldn't get enough of the tantalising chemistry shared between Khatter and Tabu's Saaeda Bai. However, as positive as the reactions were to both Ishaan and Tabu's performances, the overall review for the BBC miniseries was extremely polarising.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Khatter was asked about the mixed reviews for A Suitable Boy to which the 25-year-old actor stated first that he's grateful to have been "appreciated and encouraged," for her performance. Moreover, the Khaali Peeli star added that it's not like he's going to hold it against anyone to have an opinion against a show just like he wouldn't hold it against anyone who may possibly not like his work in some project. For Ishaan, it's a learning process and you move on. Admitting that people have been largely polarised about A Suitable Boy, Khatter adds that a lot of people also liked it while others didn't think much of the series.

Reiterating how grateful and humbled he is by the unanimous praise for his performance, Ishaan's feelings are reinforced about his work and he feels more encouraged and charged to put himself into his next instalments of work.

"I mean that’s how it is. Sometimes things click with the audience and sometimes things don’t. There are variables," Khatter shared while giving the example of how sometimes the presentation of a film is not as one would expect and hence, it doesn't reach as many people. Ishaan believes that there will be "ups and downs" and that one has to learn to adjust and understand them and keep going because, despite all of that, a longer journey of growth is the larger perspective.

"I am only grateful and happy that people have liked my work on it. There have also been a lot of people who have enjoyed the show so I would like to look at the brighter side. Art is subjective, it’s fine," Khatter confessed to HT. Ultimately, Ishaan is elated to be a part of A Suitable Boy, which was on an international platform while being a "learning experience and step forward" for him Khatter will also always "cherish" working with Tabu, Mira Nair, all the actors and the technicians. For Ishaan, he only has good things to take back from A Suitable Boy.

ALSO READ: A Suitable Boy Review Ep 1, 2: Tabu, Ishaan Khatter are outstanding but overindulgent storyline spoils the fun

What did you think of A Suitable Boy? Share your review with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×