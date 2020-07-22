Ishaan Khatter shares new stills and behind the scenes from A Suitable Boy ahead of release; See Pics

Mira Nair's upcoming series, A Suitable Boy, stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniktala in leading roles. The series is set to release in UK first and then on Netflix India. See new stills below.

Ishaan Khatter has been taking social media by storm, one photo or video at a time. This week, the young actor announced his next film with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi titled Phone Bhoot. Their super fun announcement and behind the scene banter was a hit among the audiences. Fans largely loved the look of Phone Bhoot and the actors made quite the splash. Just a few weeks ago, Ishaan took movie buffs and fans by surprise when the trailer of Mira Nair's new web series A Suitable Boy released.

The series which will first release on BBC in the UK and then hit Netflix India, has created ample amount of noise. Ishaan and Tabu's chemistry especially has been a huge talking point among fans. The series also stars Tanya Maniktala. On Wednesday, Ishaan took to Instagram to share a fun still from the set of A Suitable Boy as well as some behind the scenes on his Instagram Story.

He wrote, "#ASuitableBoy starting this Sunday on BBC One at 9pm BST Maan, Mrs. Mahesh Kapoor (played by Geeta Agarwal ji) and Bhaskar (played by the adorable Yusuf)." In the BTS shots, Ishaan can be seen dressed in a grey kurta and completely involved in looking to the camera.

Not just Ishaan, but Tabu, too, took to her Instagram Story to share a stunning shot of Tanya Maniktala who plays the character of Lata. Take a look at all the photos:

For the unversed, Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy is based on Vikram Seth's best selling novel of the same name which is considered to be one of the longest novels ever. Netflix India has not yet revealed the six-part series' release date.

Credits :Pinkvilla

