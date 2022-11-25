Island: 3 reasons why you should watch the Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo thriller drama

TVING's new original series 'Island' released the 2nd teaser preview video on November 25th. Based on the comic/webtoon of the same name by writers Yoon In Wan and Yang Kyung Il, 'Island' is a drama depicting the journey of characters who are destined to fight against the evil that is trying to destroy the world.

Actors Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon raised expectations by predicting an unprecedented acting transformation through the previously released first teaser notice and character poster. The 2nd teaser preview video released on the day shows Ban (Kim Nam Gil), Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee), Yohan (Cha Eun Woo), and Gungtan (Sung Joon) who fight against evil.

The video draws attention with music full of tension and Kim Nam Gil's heavy narration, "The evil that has been parasitic on this land since the beginning, it is everywhere and you don't know where it will appear," and the visual beauty of the previous scale. Against the background of Jeju Island, which is engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, 'Ban' and 'Yohan' appear with intense charisma as they stand against the fanciful demon. Then, the image of Lee Da Hee, desperately running away from the appearance of a monster he has never seen before, heightens the sense of crisis.

Then, along with a copy that reads, "Special beings who fight evil, they finally started moving," Yohan who slays the monsters with a staff emitting holy power, Miho who snipers with a gun, and Ban who wields a sword without hesitation are tense for a moment with intense action. On the other hand, along with the urgent moment that rushes without rest, Miho asks, “Why are chastity chasing after me?” amplifies curiosity. 'Island' will be released for the first time on TVING on December 30th. It will also enter the global market through Amazon Prime Video.

Character Posters:

Previously, they released the character posters. First, actor Kim Nam Gil, who transformed into 'Ban', who is both a human and a monster, appeared. Kim Nam Gil is aiming at Geumgangjeo, his main weapon, with sharp eyes. Ban is immortal, and has protected the world from evil for thousands of years. Actress Lee Da Hee plays Won Mi Ho, who stands at the center of her destiny.She is staring straight ahead in a red outfit with the phrase "Why are they chasing me?" Won Mi Ho is a 3rd generation chaebol and a teacher who meets his class in Jeju Island.

Group 'Astro' Cha Eun Woo showed off his unrealistic visuals by wearing a priestly uniform.He who played the role of 'John' said, "I will protect it.That’s my choice” and the appearance of grabbing the staff revealed his firm will.John is the youngest Catholic exorcist. He is dispatched to Jeju Island under the direction of the Holy See and becomes entangled with Ban and Miho.

Lastly, the appearance of Sung Joon in his anger as 'Gungtan', who was abandoned by the world, was revealed.Seongjun, who has transformed into gray long hair, is staring straight ahead with his blood-stained Geumgangjeo leaning on his shoulder. Gungtan is a person who was raised as a punisher who defeats evil together with Ban, and after an incident that separates fate, he sets up a confrontation with Ban. 'Island' is a fantasy action drama based on a comic book and webtoon of the same name, depicting characters who are destined to stand against the evil that is trying to destroy the world.

About the drama:

The drama is set on Jeju Island, where three people fight against evil that is trying to destroy the world. Ban (Kim Nam Gil) was raised to protect the world against evil. He trained to become a weapon. He now fights against evil and kills victims who are possessed. He doesn't show emotion for his actions, but, within his mind, he feels guilt.

Lee Da Hee as Mi Ho, Cha Eun Woo as John/Yohan and Sung Joon as Gungtan:

Won Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee) is from a family that runs a large company. She causes big trouble and is sent to Jeju Island, where she works as a teacher. She then gets involved in a case related to ghosts. John (Cha Eun Woo) is a Catholic priest and he performs exorcisms. His noble goal is to protect life and purify evil. Gungtan (Sung Joon) and Ban were raised to defeat evil. But due to an incident, Gungtan goes up against Ban.