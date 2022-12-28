Island character posters OUT: Here’s all we know about Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo starrer

‘ Island ’ is an upcoming K-drama helmed by a strong team of writers, directors and cast who are set to bring the webtoon penned by Yoon In Wan to life. A lot of fans of the original work have been curious to see if the quality will indeed be maintained in the K-drama version as fantasy, drama and more combine to form a wondrous bunch.

The web series takes place in the heart of Jeju Island, a tourist attraction popular for its gleaming water bodies and connection to nature. A few people from various walks of life end up together on the island as they face off against evil beings and join their forces to save themselves as well as humankind. Long-lost relations are brought up once again and new ones are formed due to the dire situations that unfold on the island. The three main characters fight the otherworldly presence that threatens their being and try to figure out the root cause behind the attacks from the demons. Island cast

Kim Nam Gil

Actor Kim Nam Gil will lead the show as Ban, who was raised to protect the world against all evil. He trained himself as a weapon in order to fulfil the task assigned to him and leaves destruction in his wake. On the outside, he may appear as someone with a lot of contempt but he carries guilt for his actions. His character poster introduces the tense nature of his existence. The poster is carefully made up of his true self and his webtoon self as an animated version lies in the other half of the poster. With purpose in his eyes and seriousness on his face, Ban seems to be ready to take on the challenges that are thrown his way.

Lee Da Hee

Lee Da Hee plays the role of Won Mi Ho, a woman who has come down to Jeju island after being reprimanded for her actions. She decides to live a new life on the island and works as a teacher there leaving her life as an heiress on a pause, unfortunately getting involved in a case related to ghosts. Won Mi Ho’s character poster is filled with a look at the daughter of a rich and influential family who has been sucked into this mess. Her history with evil and those who blow it away seems to be the curiosity point of the poster. Lee Da Hee’s face tears through the animated face and her beauty is once again on display.

Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo will take on the role of Priest Yohan (also known as Priest John), a Catholic priest who performs exorcisms and makes it his duty to get rid of the evil spirits roaming on earth. He wishes to protect all life around him and purify them with the help of his skills. The character of Priest Yohan has brought in a lot of interest from the fans of the actor as well as the admirers of his K-pop idol self. The animated Priest is dressed in his black cloak with a white shirt peeping out from the middle as he stares ahead. Cha Eun Woo’s handsomeness is not hidden as he breaks through the centre with a peculiar bandaid covering his nose, most possibly indicating the fierce battle that lies ahead.

Sung Joon

Lastly, actor Sung Joon will act as Gungtan, someone who was also trained to become a weapon. He used to be friends with Ban and grew up with him but one incident turned them against each other. His character poster is unique on multiple levels. A side look to emphasize the luscious grey locks of Gungtan, actor Sung Joon who is originally dark-haired seems to have dyed it to match the exact look of his character. In the poster, he holds a sinister expression on his face, eyes fixed on his target. His relationship with Kim Nam Gil’s character Ban has been a key point of attraction for awaiting viewers.

The character posters seem to be an ode to the origin of the story, Island’s webcomic version, as the four main roles are peeping out from their animated selves and getting themselves known for their live action or K-drama selves. Set to premiere on December 30, the highly anticipated show will bring a lot of action, fantasy and drama to the viewers' screens.