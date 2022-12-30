Island Ep 1-2 Review: Magic, mettle, mischief-laden Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo starrer intrigues

Name: Island Premiere date: 30 December 2022

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, Sung Joon Director: Bae Jong Writer: Jang Yoon Mi (based on a webtoon by Yoon In Wan and Yang Kyung Il) Number of episodes: 6 Genre: Fantasy, Action Language: Korean Where to watch: TVING, Amazon Prime Video Storyline A prophecy of a long time comes into play as a chaebol daughter named Won Mi Ho (played by Lee Da Hee) gets sent off to Jeju Island for media downplay and for apparent repentance of her actions back in Seoul. As the sole heir to the Daeho Group, she is used to things going her way but faces the shock of her life as demons come chasing after her. A being named Van, who is half-human, half-demon helps her out of the situation with his weapon. On the other hand, a catholic priest Yohan joins forces to get rid of the lust demons. The three also come across Gungtan, who used to be a friend of Van in his childhood but has now turned hostile. A lot of action, fantasy and thrill at play, the Korean web series is opening up the new year with an exciting end to 2022.

Opinion The first two episodes of ‘Island’ were an introduction to the many tropes that are likely to develop in the coming days. Won Mi Ho’s chaebol world is as K-drama-esque as it gets as Lee Da Hee, familiar with playing an heiress with more than a pinch of sass and unmatched beauty delivers in true style. She never falters with her many high-end roles and this one seems to be yet another nod to her seemingly favourite character type. We have previously seen it in ‘My Beauty Inside’ as she took on Kang Sara and it seems as though the same person has been placed in ‘Island’. It may not necessarily be a bad thing however, we would really like to see some change. Her liking towards some light action has also returned as she defends herself, as previously seen in ‘Search: WWW’. Won Mi Ho’s fate brought her to Jeju island and try as she might, it binds itself to her mercilessly.



After coming across her first demon, she runs away but to no avail and thus, Van, played by Kim Nam Gil, makes his entry as the ‘demon slayer’. At first look, the clean-shaven actor looks a lot younger than what we’re used to seeing in his other roles and he may as well have turned back time because his action scenes have us imagining him as this twenty-something hunk. His relationship with Won Mi Ho is tricky as the past reminds him of the woman who was supposed to save him and could not as well as the woman he killed with his own two hands but has no memory of it whatsoever. Guilt rides his course and so does the charm of this young lady who wishes to guard herself and thus begins a contract between the two, which we think is one of the most ridiculous points of the show but we’re willing to wait for more details.

Cha Eun Woo as Priest Giovanni or Yohan is nothing like what you would have expected. With sneakers under his black cloak and headphones around his head, he handles demons and spirits with casual ease and the sound of upbeat music ringing in his ears. This is the first time the actor has taken on such a unique role, hopefully allowing him to experiment and display his growth.

The VFX! It does not lack at any point and keeps us in awe of the sheer efforts needed to pull this off. With animations and sound effects in tow, the web series keeps it interesting with believable demons that spurt out of random places. Another thing we appreciate is the comic relief. Be it Cha Eun Woo unconventional methods of dealing with evil or Won Mi Ho and Van's cheeky conversations, the timing adds to the fun of the show. The bads The subpar, or in fact lack-there of, soundscore. A silent tune plays on occasion but it would have added so much more to the drama and thrill had there been a timely addition of music. It also does not help how nonchalant the characters seem in terms of the severity of the situation, making it all the more difficult to take the concept seriously. Tune in for Two? 100 per cent! We will definitely let curiosity lead the way for us in this show. The story surely has so much to offer and we're ready to soak it all in.

