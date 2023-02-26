Island Ep 7-8 Review: Part 2 premiere falls flat but Cha Eun Woo’s role in Lee Da Hee’s fate brings intrigue

Fantasy-action K-drama ‘Island’ premiered its 1st part at the end of 2022 and was well received by the audiences thanks to the gripping storyline and the well executed action scenes. The show has just returned with the first two episodes of Part 2, picking up right where it left off. Here, Kim Nam Gil plays Van who is a lust demon staying on Jeju island. He comes across Won Mi Ho played by Lee Da Hee, who used to be known as Wonjeong his saviour in his past life and also the one he killed to save himself in his demonic stupor, inciting feelings of guilt within him. Cha Eun Woo plays Priest Yohan with the goal of protecting Won MI Ho and bringing back peace into the world. Sung Joon embodies Gungtan, the other lust demon who is a twin flame alongside Van but now has different intentions, including killing Won Mi Ho. Lee Da Hee as Won Mi Ho tries to gain power, Kim Nam Gil as Van sticks by

The new part of ‘Island’ opened with the same foreboding feeling that has been present throughout the show. As the characters seem on edge, the appearance of Gungtan (Sung Joon) has further unsettled them but also brought on the opportunity to not let the past repeat itself. While Priest Yohan carries the culpability of having killed his lust demon brother, he struggles to stay true to his original plan. Meanwhile, as Won Mi Ho decides to save Van by turning back into Wonjeong, she faces more hurdles than she first thought. The tension is building as Van’s feelings of guilt go through stages of change, and his protective instincts take over. Are he and Yohan on the same side? The lust demon blood in Van begs to differ, presenting a conflict of interest very glaringly. Gungtan’s plan to capture Won Mi Ho in place, will her saviours be able to reach her in time?

Final review of Island Episodes 7 and 8 However, the six episodes released over the course of 3 weeks did not do justice to the webtoon-inspired show as it built ground. While releasing it all at once would not have helped maintain the suspense, the break of a few weeks has only made it that much more difficult to keep up with the storyline. As a lot more action, drama and demonic presence await the viewers in the coming days, we wonder if the rest of the four episodes would be able to satisfy the expectations.

