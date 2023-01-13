Island Episode 5-6 Review: Choi Tae Joon makes memorable cameo alongside Cha Eun Woo; Part 2 premiere date OUT

Story of K-drama Island

‘Island’ centres around a lore that follows the karma of 3 characters. A woman named Won Mi Ho (played by Lee Da Hee) is a chaebol heiress in today’s world however she is the reincarnation of a saint named Wonjeong. On the other hand, Van is a half-human half-demon character played by actor Kim Nam Gil who lives to protect Won Mi Ho but is responsible for previously killing Wonjeong which poses a threat to her life in today’s world. Priest Yohan, played by Cha Eun Woo is a young boy who has returned to South Korea after years of living in Italy. He vows to protect Won Mi Ho after learning about the awakening of the prophecy surrounding lust demons who threaten to kill Wonjeong’s new form. He seeks peace and looks out for ways to restore it by killing all evil.

Recap of Island Episodes 3 and 4

A school student is saved by Won Mi Ho, Van and Yohan as she was threatened by an evil presence. Won Mi Ho finds out that the lust demons have tried all means to lure her into getting killed by them. On the other hand, the ongoing tension between Van and Yohan turns into a verbal dispute which seems on the edge of escalating at any moment. They end up in a fight where Yohan uses his own sword against Van’s dagger. However, Won Mi Ho enters at that moment and Van turns into his demonic self. With the dagger aimed at her heart, he charges ahead and plunges with full force.

Island Episode 5

The new episode resumes with Van turning into a lust demon and running towards Won Mi Ho with the aim to kill however, just at the last moment he returns to his human form and instead sticks the dagger into his own arm. He turns away, dejected by his own actions. Yohan defends his actions of riling up Van with intention of identifying danger. The half-demon blames himself for once again almost killing the woman he is supposed to protect.

Choi Tae Joon’s cameo

In the midst of this, Yohan begins to search for his long-lost brother who he lost to cruel parents as they abandoned him. The grown-up version is revealed to be Kang Chan Hee, played by Choi Tae Joon, who lives by the day and is in a very poor state. Kang Chan Hyeok, Yohan’s Korean name, keeps looking for him only to be helped by Won Mi Ho. Kang Chan Hee comes to their villa and finds himself torn between spending time with his loving younger brother or fulfilling a mission. As he is revealed to be a lust demon turned by Gungtan (Sung Joon) who wants to kill Won Mi Ho, he sees only blood and goes for her only to be stopped by Van.

Island Episode 6

Gungtan comes out of hiding after waking up and finds Van. The two battle it out but Van’s deteriorating condition is no match against his former friend. Mockery and threats of death fly simply from their mouths. Gungtan is out for reminding Van of his true self and turning him against Won Mi Ho. Yohan seeks her help for saving his brother and the two use holy spells to try to save him but instead get overpowered by his demonic side leading to a fight. The fierce acting of actor Choi Tae Joon as he turns into a demon, who demands death in his human form, slowly teetering between a blood-thirsty character and an emotional man, is truly commendable. Yohan’s torn feelings while trying to save his brother and at the same time fight against evil are very evident on his face. Eventually, he drives a sword killing the demon and making his brother turn into a mere rock.

Island Part 2 premiere date

With the end of part 1, the anticipation for the next is already at an all time high. It was revealed that ‘Island’ part 2 will premiere on Friday, February 24, with six episodes similarly. The ending scene showed an army of lust demons with their leader Gungtan and a special guest in the form of the young girl named Boo Yeom Ji who lives with the old granny Geumbaekjoo.