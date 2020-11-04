Island: Kim Nam Gil in talks to play sexy monster hunter Van opposite Seo Ye Ji in fantasy exorcism drama

Kim Nam-gil is in talks to play the lead character in Island, which is a fantasy exorcism drama based on a webtoon of the same name. Moreover, Seo Ye-ji is also in talks to be a part of the upcoming OCN drama.

Amongst the exciting K-dramas to look forward to in the near future is Island, which is a fantasy exorcism drama based on the webtoon of the same name. For the unversed, the OCN drama centers on a man who needs a woman to help end his cursed immortal life with the disadvantage that the woman doesn't know about her sad and cruel fate.

The duo will be joined by an exorcist priest who is overcome by the guilt of not being able to protect the girl. The island, which possesses an evil darkness even though its engulfed in beauty will see the three characters gathering their strength to protect each other despite it being unlikely for the trio to get along. While Seo Ye-ji of It's Okay to Not Be Okay fame is already in talks to play Won Mi-ho, the daughter of a rich family being targeted by goblins, Ilgan Sports via Soompi recently reported that Kim Nam-gil has been tapped to play the lead role. A source from OCN later shared, "Kim Nam-gil is currently reviewing the offer to star in OCN’s Island. The concrete broadcast schedule is undecided."

If Nam-gil accepts the offer, this will be the 40-year-old actor's first drama since The Fiery Priest as he will play the sexy monster hunter Van in Island who lacks the skills to adjust to reality. His main objective is to hunt, slice and kill monsters and inspite of his gory occupation, he feels nothing inside.

Island is being helmed by Bae Jong and written by Jang Yoon-mi. Island's shoot will reportedly kickstart after spring of next year and air in the second half of 2021.

