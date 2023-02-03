Island star Kim Nam Gil has been cast as the main lead for new mystery action drama EXECUTION?

Kim Nam Gil is expected to be the main character of the drama 'EXECUTION'. The drama 'EXECUTION' is written by Kim Jin Wook, who wrote Coupang Play's original series 'Bait', and director Choi Young Hwan, who shot 'The Thieves', 'Berlin', 'International Market', 'Veteran' and ' Escape from Mogadishu '. On February 3, Kim Nam Gil's agency, Gilstory ENT, announced an official position to a South Korean media outlet regarding Kim Nam Gil's appearance in the drama 'EXECUTION', saying, "It is one of the proposed works and has not been decided."

Kim Nam Gil is known as an actor that viewers trust and watch. He played the role of Korea's first-generation profiler Song Ha Young in the SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Through The Darkness", which ended last March, and won the Grand Prize or Daesang at the "SBS Drama Awards" on December 31 last year. Next, Kim Nam Gil performed well as the main character in Part 1 of TVING's original drama 'Island', which was first released on December 3rd.

Kim Nam Gil talks about opening Instagram account:

During an interview, Kim Nam Gil said that he didn't really like social media. Living a life where everyone shows off too much, he thought he was missing a lot of really essential things, so he didn't do it personally. He took pictures while he was hanging out with others, so he wondered, 'Why are you taking pictures?' as he was trying to keep it among ourselves, but when he saw it posted on social media, he felt like he was the only one losing money. So he thought, 'What if he tells the fans what's going on?' He’ll just do whatever he wants on social media.

TVING's original series 'Island' is a fantasy action drama depicting the journey of people destined to fight against the evil that is trying to destroy the world. It has been in the top 10 for consecutive weeks and caused a sensation at the box office. The four leading actors, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eunwoo and Sung Joon, who lead 'Island', 'attached' to various characters and radiated super strong chemistry, capturing the attention of viewers at once with a synchro rate that surpasses their other work.

