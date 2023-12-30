Island turns 1: What makes Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Sung Joon's fantasy thriller stand out

Island, a perfect blend of horror, action, drama, adventure, fantasy, thriller, and mystery featuring a stellar ensemble of K-drama stars like Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Joon released a year ago on December 30, 2022. From Cha Eun Woo's role as a youthful priest to Lee Da Hee's captivating comeback, Island stands as one of the most unique K-dramas.

Island's 1st anniversary

The 2022-2023 South Korean web series Island, starring Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon, captivated audiences with its thrilling narrative and stellar performances. Divided into parts, the series aired from December 30, 2022, to March 10, 2023, delving into a tale of battling evil on Jeju Island.

Screened initially at the Rendez-vous of the 2023 Cannes International Series Festival, Island drew from a graphic novel later published as a webtoon series on Naver Webtoon. Set against the backdrop of Jeju Island's scenic beauty, the series showcased diverse characters facing malevolent forces threatening their world.

Kim Nam Gil led the show as Van, a conflicted guardian trained to combat evil, wrestling with guilt for his actions. Lee Da Hee portrayed Won Mi Ho, embracing a new life on Jeju Island and entangled in supernatural mysteries. Cha Eun Woo, mesmerized as Priest Yohan, devoted to exorcising evil spirits, showcasing a compelling duality between his priestly duties and idol persona. Sung Joon portrayed Gungtan, a figure with a shared past with Van, marked by a turning point that drove them apart.

Each character's complexities unfolded against the island's mystique, with the trio of Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Cha Eun Woo grappling with unearthly threats while navigating personal connections and past alliances. As the series progressed, viewers were drawn into the characters' intertwined fates, rife with tension and unexpected twists, showcasing the actors' nuanced performances.

Watch the trailer for Island here:

Island showcased the serene yet mysterious landscapes of the island, blending them with the characters' turbulent stories. With gripping plots and powerful acting, the series connected with viewers, crafting a tale rich in mystery and otherworldly conflicts.

Here are the factors that make Island unique

1. Cha Eun Woo as charismatic Priest Yohan

Priest Yohan was the most distinct and possibly challenging role yet, portrayed by Cha Eun Woo. The ASTRO member, globally recognized for his chocolate boy image, not only nailed action sequences but also performed exorcisms on evil souls in the drama. However, Priest Yohan had a youthful twist to his personality. Italian Priest Yohan's character added a youthful edge, casually dispatching evil entities while enjoying music. Balancing headphones around his neck, his unconventional approach often confused others, but his undeniable skills justified his fame.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Cha Eun Woo also revealed taking Italian, Greek, and Latin lessons to embody Yohan. Additionally, he even learned basic Catholicism to add depth to his character.

2. Lee Da Hee's much-awaited comeback

Lee Da Hee's return as Won Mi Ho in Island marked her much-anticipated comeback, showcasing her prowess in portraying strong, independent characters with a touch of elegance. Renowned for her charismatic presence in various K-dramas like The Beauty Inside and Search: WWW, Lee Da Hee's roles have consistently exuded sophistication and strength.

In Island, there was a concern that she might fall into a similar character mold. Yet, her portrayal of Won Mi Ho revealed a nuanced persona, a businesswoman with a mysterious past unknown to her as she navigates life diligently. Her impeccable styling and grace instantly captured attention, a signature trait in her portrayals.

3. Breathtaking action sequences

Island unfolded some breathtaking action sequences helmed by Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon, captivating audiences with a fusion of live action, supernatural elements, and stunning visual effects.

The series elevated the action genre through meticulously crafted stunts, choreographed sequences, and immersive VFX graphics. Each actor brought their unique style to the intense sequences, showcasing their physical prowess and commitment to their roles.

Kim Nam Gil's portrayal of Van brings an authoritative and powerful demeanor to the action, while Cha Eun Woo, as Priest Yohan, adds a dynamic edge with his exorcism techniques. Sung Joon's depiction of Gungtan contributed a layer of intensity, perfectly complementing the ensemble's chemistry.

