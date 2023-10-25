Island’s Kim Nam Gil and Call it Love’s Kim Young Kwang team up for intriguing action thriller Trigger

K-drama enthusiasts, prepare for an adrenaline-pumping ride as two of South Korea's most talented actors, Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang, have been confirmed to join forces in a new action thriller drama, Trigger. With their remarkable acting prowess and a plot promising edge-of-your-seat excitement, this upcoming series is set to be a blockbuster. Apart from them, Netflix has also confirmed the production and main cast lineup of the drama.

Plot of Trigger

Set against the backdrop of firearms, Trigger, an action-packed thriller, the plot unravels the stormy aftermath of an unusual incident in South Korea, a country that has traditionally been gun-free. The unexpected and inexplicable growth of firearms upsets societal stability. As we progress through this intriguing story, we see the efforts of two opposing figures. One passionately favours the use of handguns to protect the weak, while the other firmly believes that the use of firearms should be completely forbidden for all citizens.

Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang

Kim Nam Gil steps into the character of Lee Do, an ex-military sniper and Olympic gold medalist who now serves as a dedicated police officer driven by a strong moral compass and promises to bring to life the inner conflicts and determination of Lee Do as he unravels the mystery behind the surge in illicit firearms at the heart of a series of shooting incidents. His remarkable acting range is evident in his roles in a diverse array of projects such as TV dramas like Song of the Bandits and Through the Darkness, along with films including Emergency Declaration, and Memoir of a Murderer.

Kim Young Kwang embodies the character of Moon Baek, a central figure in the world of illegal arms trade. Kim Young Kwang is anticipated to deliver a nuanced portrayal of Moon Baek, a character who outwardly exudes nonchalance while meticulously executing his calculated schemes. With his well-recognized acting prowess was demonstrated in TV dramas like The Secret Life of My Secretary and Call It Love, as well as on the big screen in films like Mission Possible.

Expectations from Trigger

The announcement of Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang coming together for a new action thriller drama has ignited a wave of excitement among fans. These two actors, known for their exceptional talent and versatile acting, are set to create magic on-screen. While specific details of the drama are still under wraps, it will be an action-packed thriller that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang on board, the drama is expected to deliver intense and gripping storytelling.

Fans of both actors have been eagerly anticipating their return to the small screen, and this announcement has left them buzzing with excitement.

