Island’s Kim Nam Gil and Call It Love’s Kim Young Kwang to reportedly lead Netflix’s anticipated drama Trigger

On May 19, Netflix offered the main cast for their upcoming drama Trigger, which takes place when guns of various makes begin appearing in South Korea, a gun-free country and mysteriously end up in the hands of people with serious anger issues. The drama has one of the biggest budgets- 30 Billion Korean Won and will begin filming in the second half of 2024 and will be released in 2025.

The cast:

Kim Nam Gil has been offered the role of Lee Do, a policeman with excellent marksmanship. He was a former military sniper and Olympic gold medalist. He finds himself in the middle of the gun incidents where people are blatantly murdering with guns handed to them in a country that has strict rules against gun use. Regarding the role, his agency Gilstory ENT said that he is positively reviewing his role. Kim Young Kwang has been offered the role of Munbaek, who is extremely charming and is an important part of n the world of arms brokers after going through twists and turns. His agency has not yet made a statement regarding his position on the role.

Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang:

Kim Nam Gil is a talented actor who has acted in various dramas and films, showing his ability to blend with any genres like comedy in The Priest, mystery in Through The Darkness, action in The Pirates, crime thriller in Memories of a Murder and disaster in Pandora. His recent role in Through The Darkness garnered him a lot of appreciation as he brought the feelings of a criminal behavioral analyst who has had difficulty keeping the past away from him. He even won awards for it. His latest drama Island had an impact as well as people loved his character. Kim Young Kwang has had hits and misses but his recent dramas have gotten him back on the popularity track- the role of a serial killer in Somebody and a depressed office worker in Call It Love. His range in the two dramas alone is proof that he would be great in this drama too. We hope these two will be the main cast.

