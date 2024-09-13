'It hurt': eaJ opens up about DAY6's EP being titled Fourever after his departure

Former DAY6 member eaJ shared how he felt when he got to know about DAY6's extended playlist titled Fourever following his departure from the group. DAY6 is a pop-rock band who made their debut in September 2015. Originally, the band consisted of six members, including Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Junhyuk, Jae and Dowoon. Junhyuk departed from the group in 2016 and Jae parted ways in 2021. Currently, the band has 4 members.

eaJ (formerly known as Jae) appeared as a guest on the Zach Sang Show. The interviewer asked the artist about his feelings on DAY6's album Fourever, which was released in March 2024. eaJ honestly shared his feelings and replied that it 'kinda hurt'. He also revealed that it is hard for him to watch any DAY6 stuff because it reminds him of the past, which was hard for him. He candidly shared that he had a hard time in Korea and was filled with anxiety but he has gotten a lot better now.

He added that seeing the post, which mentioned the title of the album Fourver, made him feel like someone was trying to eliminate his existence from the group. He defended the members and said that he didn't think that it was a decision made by the band. He stressed that it hurts because he gave up his career in Korea for Day 6, and it feels like someone tried to erase him out of the history of the band.

Advertisement

DAY6 currently has four members: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Sungjin is the leader and the main vocalist of the group. Young K is the bassist, vocalist and rapper. He has also written various songs for the group and other artists. Wonpil is a keyboardist and vocalist. Dowoon is the maknae and the drummer.

eaJ is currently focusing on his solo career.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to takeover as Jeju Island’s promotional face; to get appointed soon