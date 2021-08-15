It’s definitely ‘NOEASY’ in Stray Kids' new teaser images for upcoming album

STAYs, are you as excited as us for the new album from Stray Kids? Because we are definitely finding it ‘NOEASY’. The spunky boys are giving us all the more reason to look forward to their second full-length album as they shared another set of teaser images for the comeback, this time all 8 members at once.

On August 15, at midnight KST (8:30 PM IST), Stray Kids revealed another set of smashing teaser images. Vibrant and blue-themed, the imagers strike contrast to the bright red-themed ones shared before.

Changbin can be seen in a bandana across his forehead, crouched down among a messy collection of objects, Korean syllables strewn around him, glowing and loud. Member Hyunjin appears in a similar setting, hair adrift, only enhancing his attractive face.

Seungmin is dressed in all-whites, plopped on an old bench with highlights in his hair and a dark chain around his neck. I.N. can be seen looking into a distance beside a window, a feathery embellishment on his cap stealing the show.

Han can be seen in overall denim, as there is a yellow loudspeaker in his hands with cutesy additions of a smiley face, a teddy bear and more on it. Member Felix’s image is a close-up of his face where we can spot a diamond accessory perched across his nose.

It ends with the images of the oldest two, leader Bang Chan is orange-haired in a mesh shirt atop an unruly setting. While Lee Know seems to be reacting to something behind the camera, sunglasses over his head.

These images add no further explanation to the wild and very interesting comeback we are about to witness from Stray Kids if the earlier teasers are any clue.

‘NOEASY’ will release on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Which teaser image was your favourite?