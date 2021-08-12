It’s ‘Maniac‘ for NCT U’s Doyoung and Haechan in new MV featuring Lia Kim

It is not what we expected!

The music video for NCT U’s collaboration with the famous producer Ryan Jhun is here and we cannot keep calm. Titled ‘Maniac’, the video features the sensational dancer, choreographer, and an absolute stunner Lia Kim. The song, sung by NCT U’s Doyoung and Haechan adds to the overall luxurious vibe.

The music video starts with a dimly lit location inside what appears to be a hotel, where Lia Kim can be seen walking around. She breaks into a sensuous walk that elevates her figure, followed by her dancing around the place clad in a white dress and heels. The fun beat in the background carrying background vocals harmonizes with her moves as she can be seen mesmerized with her own existence.

It cuts to her waking up from a lush bed in a classy room as she mimics her earlier avatar, now dressed in a black, sizzling outfit. Back and forth, Lia Kim moves to the lyrics that call her a ‘maniac’, only stopping, to begin with, more defined moves each time. Doyoung and Haechan take turns to show the beauty of their classy vocals saying they ‘lover her just like that’ as they fall deeply for the girl in the video.

Near and in a lavish pool, along a long staircase and everywhere in between, Lia Kim’s black and white avatars continue to glide on a sultry rhythm that is just another masterpiece from producer Ryan Jhun.

Watch the video below.

