It’s Okay To Not Be Okay: Looking back at Seo Ye Ji aka Ko Moon Young’s evergreen style

We decided to break down Seo Ye Ji aka Ko Moon Young’s best looks from her hit drama show It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. Scroll down for her top fashion tips.

Looking back at our favourite Korean dramas and their expressive style, tvN’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is one for the books. Packed with a star-studded cast, a thrillig=ng plot and tons of relatability, this thoughtful drama is understated but over-delivers! The female lead of the show Ko Moon Young’s (Seo Ye Ji) stands out for more reasons than one, the talented actress not only performs strikingly well, she also owns every scene and has impeccable taste when it comes to fashion. Today we’re looking at what makes the character’s outfits so statement!

The actress dresses up in her dramatic best as the scenes get complex, opting for, over the top bows, ruffles, or edgy points, Moon Young’s style tells a deeper story of what’s happening in the show. Very feminine yet bold and powerful, her style always maintains its fragility with delicate fabrics and asserts power with large silhouettes.

The character Moon Young believed in “If you’ve got it, flaunt it,” Young was often see rocking cinching corsets that accentuated her waist. Whether with a low-sitting layered cami top or an oversized leather belt, these statement pieces were among the most unique points of Moon Young’s fashion!

The character also didn’t shy away from being loud or standing out with experimental pieces. Be it a colourful bag or larger than life jewellery, Moon Young’s accessories were downright exquisite. The styling of the show is so smart that it places OTT pieces in her wardrobe without taking away from her subtle toned outfits so that her crazy accessories fit right in.

Credits :TVN

