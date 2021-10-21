It’s like a self roast: Karan Johar on poking fun at himself in One Mic Stand: Season 2

Karan Johar will be appearing in One Mic Stand: Season 2 as a stand-up comedian. In a recent chat with Film Companion, Karan spoke about poking fun at himself in his act. He said, “While I have massive bubbles in my head about so many things, I can't articulate it. There are so many things I want to say in my set-piece (on the show) but I feel very restricted and not for any other reason but because I believe I will offend someone somewhere and I really don't want to because I am done with offending people.”

Karan further said, “I just want to focus on just making my movie without any drama around me. I really feel the need to curb and curtail a lot of what I'm wanting to say. That is the only thing that actually saddens me more than anything else because I believe I can take a joke on myself but I know a lot of others can't”. He further added, “So I'm going to talk about I, me, myself (on the show). It's a little bit of a megalomaniac set piece. Of course, I say this because I'm actually poking a lot of fun at myself, it's like a self roast, I think because I'm so worried about talking about anything else.”

Karan further mentioned, “It's fine, it's okay because we are going through an anxiety-ridden time in the world because of the pandemic and I don't want to add to any more noise than there already is. So I'm saying the safest person is, 'Let me offend myself.' Because I'm not filing an FIR on myself.”

