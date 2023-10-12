‘It was a song called Ocean Eyes...': When Katy Perry spoke about her first reaction to Billie Eilish’s song and expressed regret over not working with singer

Back in 2016, when a friend of Katy Perry asked her to check out Billie Eilish’s songs, she wasn’t as impressed, as per Mirror.co.uk. The Bad Guy singer first gained public attention in 2015 with her debut single Ocean Eyes which was written and produced by her brother Finneas O'Connell. She was just 13 when she recorded the song. The artist has got many awards and recognitions ever since. Whereas Perry is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and here’s what she had to say about Billie back when Ocean Eyes released:

ALSO READ: Revisit the time Katy Perry sent Taylor an ACTUAL and LITERAL olive branch to finish their years-long public feud

Katy Perry found Ocean Eyes song by Billie Eilish ‘boring’

Radio station 102.7 KIIS FM shared a clip of Perry on January 27, where she first heard Eilish and was unimpressed. Katy Perry went on to even call the song ‘boring’ and declined to work with the now Grammy-winning artist.

In the clip, Perry described receiving an email from a member of her team asking her to check out a new artist to collaborate with. "It was a song called Ocean Eyes, and it was just a blonde girl," Perry said. She added, “And I thought, ‘Meh, boring’.”

When Katy Perry regretted turning down the offer

Perry admitted that refusing to work with Eilish was perhaps her biggest mistake. “Big mistake, huge mistake,” she admitted and said, “Don't let this hit the internet.”

However, the two singers met at Coachella in 2019 where the TV personality told the 21-year-old-singer that she is very proud of her. The Dark House singer also introduced the American singer to her fiancé Orlando Bloom who was indeed a big fan of the young artist's work; but the star eventually had no idea who he was. Later, her brother Finneas told her he was from the movie, Pirates of the Caribbean.

At present time, Billie Eilish holds 7 Grammys, a Golden Globe and has broken many Billboard records as well. In 2022, she even won an Oscar for Best Original song. The singer’s latest song is What Was I Made For? which was used as the soundtrack for the Barbie movie.

ALSO READ: 'It wasn’t even about a guy!': When Taylor Swift revealed what her Katy Perry did, without actually name-dropping her, that made them 'straight-up enemies'