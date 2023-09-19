'It wasn't intentional': SHINee's key shares heartwarming insights on the group's innovative stage formations

Key recently made his solo comeback with Good & Great and celebrated the release by appearing on 1theK's original series, IDDP. During his interview, Key took a dive into the online world by searching his name on the web. He responded to trending posts, fans' stories about him, explored his official profile, and even scrolled through popular online community boards like TheQoo and Instiz. During this web search, one post caught his attention, prompting Key to share the reason behind SHINee's distinctive group formation on stage.

Key reveals the reason for group's stage formation

SHINee's Key recently shed light on a significant aspect of the group's stage formation in a YouTube video posted on the 1theK Originals - Wonder K Original channel on September 18 KST. It was noticed that Key and fellow member Minho often stood closer together than usual, creating a noticeable gap in their lineup. Key explained that this gap was due to the absence of the late Jonghyun, who had previously occupied that spot.

Key revealed, "For almost 10 years, we've been performing in 5-person formations. So, somehow, I found myself standing this way. So, this gap, it's there. We can't help it; it wasn't intentional. But we're so used to it, it's so amazing, isn't it? We also think it's really interesting.” He then looked at a photo of all five original members sharing the stage, including Jonghyun, and added, "We maintain this same formation on stage."

Key's heartfelt revelation about the group's stage formation highlights their continued remembrance of Jonghyun, who tragically passed away on December 18, 2017. Despite his absence, his place in the band remains honored, underscoring the enduring bond the members share with him.

SHINee’s Key’s recent activities

In the same interview, Key candidly shared his journey of determination, revealing that he had faced rejection by SM Entertainment three times before finally passing an audition. Last week, Key marked his return with his new mini-album, Good & Great, featuring the upbeat title track of the same name.

Remarkably, according to Hanteo Chart, Good & Great has now become Key's first solo album to surpass 100,000 in first-week sales. During its debut week (September 11 to 17), the album sold an impressive total of 106,335 copies, surpassing his previous first-week sales record of 77,028 set by his 2022 album Gasoline last year.

In addition to his solo success, SHINee's Key has officially confirmed that the entire SHINee group has renewed their contracts with their agency, SM Entertainment. This renewal is a significant milestone, especially as 2023 marks the 15th anniversary since SHINee's debut in May 2008. It demonstrates the group's enduring unity and their continued thriving in the music industry.

