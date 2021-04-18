Itaewon Class, At Eighteen & more: 4 times KDramas positively represented the LGBTQI community

Cinema has the power to move hearts and minds. While Indian TV shows and movies are way behind showing a proper, human representation, take a look at some KDramas that actually do.

With the world trying to trudge its way past the wrongs committed up till now, voices representing changes are desperately needed. The distance we have come and the gap that still needs to be crossed is in constant flux. With the movies and dramas talking about these issues on a global stage, it is a massive, very much needed boost to progress. Representation not for the sake of it, but for actual people.

In this article, we are going to talk about some of the Korean dramas that showcased queer identities in a real manner. Stories and character arcs that correctly portray the journey taken by people, the problems they face, and the obstacles they need to overcome just to build a basic life. With representation becoming more commonplace now than ever before, these dramas are making the world a better place. So read on and find out which dramas are making waves with representation. And don’t forget to share!

Itaewon Class - Lee Joo Young as Ma Hyeon Yi

Perhaps one of the most popular dramas in recent times, Netflix’s Itaewon Class really took queer acceptance to a massive audience. Lee Joo Young was an exceptional cast for the character of Ma Hyeon Yi. A supporting character in the show, we follow her story as one of the secondary arcs. Her work ethic, ambition to build a better life, have her working as the chief chef for Park Sae Royi (Park Seo Joon). Building over time, we see her going from becoming free in her secret, personal moments to times shared with her Danbam crew. Originally thought of to be male, she saves up money for her gender reassignment surgery. Towards the end of the show, we see her living as she wants, having gone through surgery and having a key role in the company as well as the crew of friends.

Hello Dracula - SNSD’s Seohyun as Ji An Na

Trying to play a gay character comes with its own list of difficulties. The look, the dialogues, the all-round portrayal needs to be spot on. Girls’ Generation's Seohyun was spectacular in this show. Her take on the character An Na was real enough to give goosebumps. The burden that she bears, along with the debilitating loneliness is as accurate as it is sad. Struggling to live, while battling the standards set by her mother, her break up with her girlfriend of 8 years, her arc is key. Trying to recover from heartbreak, trying to win her mother’s acceptance, trying not to lose herself. Trying is what her character can be defined as, is one word. A phenomenal watch that provides a clear look into the lives lead by most queer people.

At Eighteen - ASTRO’s Moon Bin as Jung Oh Je

ASTRO’s Moon Bin played Jung Oh Je, a supporting character in ‘At Eighteen’. Even though his screen time in the drama is less than it should have been, it was still pretty good. A great student, athlete, helping his dad at the shop, taking care of his brother, a great guy all around. However, he is also a person who is on the journey of finding his sexuality, and is struggling with confusion. Towards the end of the show, he comes out as a homosexual, and faces fierce criticism for it (disappointed, but not surprised). The judgement, the teasing, he endures all of it and lives with his head held high. Quite the clear representation, it’s mind boggling that stuff like this happens even in the ‘progressive’ 21st century.

Love With Flaws - Cha In Ha as Joo Won Sok

Despite the plot swinging heavily between Joo Seo Yeon (Oh Yeon Seo) and Lee Kang Woo (Ahn Jae Hyun), Cha In Ha hit it out of the park with his performance as Joo Won Suk. He works as a bartender in a gay bar, and despite his happy-go-lucky attitude, has his own battles. His character arc proceeds through the cliché but effective routine. His coming out to the world, the journey to get acceptance from his family and finally, finding love at last. Towards the end of the show, his life is going as good as can be, and he finds happiness in the arms of his lover, who despite being closeted, helps Won Suk work things out. Helping out our loved ones despite your own fears and insecurities, if that’s not love, we don’t know what is.

Which other KDramas have you seen where the LGBTQI+ community is positively represented? Let us know in the comments below!

Where Can I Watch These Shows? Love With Flaws? Rakuten Viki At Eighteen? Netflix Itaewon Class? Netflix

Share your comment ×