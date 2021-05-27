Itaewon Class fame Kim Da Mi to begin filming SBS' Us That Year opposite Choi Woo Shik

Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi's upcoming drama 'That Year, We...' aka Us That Year is set to begin filming for SBS. Read to find out.

Almost 2 months back it was confirmed that ex co-stars Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi will star in Studio N’s first original drama 'Us That Year' also called 'That Year, We...' It is helmed by the creators of True Beauty. This will be their first screen outing since they last starred in the 2018 Korean film, The Witch together. Now, finally, things seem to have settled as the filming for the drama is all set to begin this summer.

The upcoming drama 'Us That Year' is a romantic comedy-drama that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that breaks on a bitter note and promise to never meet again. However, the documentary they filmed ten years ago in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forcibly brought together in front of the camera once more. Choi Woo Shik is all set to play Choi Woong, who appears to be an immature but free-spirited guy. He becomes a sincere and passionate individual when he finds something to his liking. On the other hand, Kim Da Mi will take on the role of Gook Yeon Soo, whose greatest life goal was to be number one during her school days. Now, as an adult, she’s trying her best on living her life fiercely and adjusting to reality with a wound in her heart.

The drama will be produced by Studio N, who have successfully created dramas like Strangers From Hell and True Beauty in the past. Unlike the usual format, Us That Year will be first made into a drama and then a webtoon will be created based on the drama. The studio will simultaneously produce an original drama and a webtoon for Us That Year. Us That Year is is expected to premiere in the second half of this year or early next year, and filming is set to begin this summer.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi's Itaewon Class is the best K drama of 2020 so far

Are you excited for Us That Year? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×