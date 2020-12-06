Itaewon Class, Hospital Playlist or Start Up; Which of these 2020 K Drama series' OST won you over?

There were some amazing songs from K-drama series that won us over. But which of these K-Drama series' OST stood out this year?

With every new drama, we found ourselves adding a new track to our playlist. From BTS singer V smashing records with his track Sweet Night for Itaewon Class to Red Velvet crooning the peppy and assuring Future for Start-Up. However, if you could pick one K-drama OST album that stood out for you, which would it be? Before you could answer that, let's take a quick look at our options. The year kicked off, or rather a piece of 2019 was carried forward to 2020 with Crash Landing On You.

The cross border love story starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin was beautifully encapsulated in songs like Yoon Mirae's Flower, Baek Yerin's Here I am Again and 10cm's But It's Destiny, to name a few. Although the album is almost a year old now, they reignite the emotions felt while watching the series. That was followed by Park Seo Joon's revenge drama Itaewon Class. Songs like Lee Chan Sol's Still Fighting It, Gaho's Start and BTS singer V's Sweet Night defined the OST of the drama while triggering the notion of chasing our dreams. Just as we began tracing our journey into the year of dramas, Hospital Playlist came along and blew us away.

As the name already suggests, the show was bound to feature a slew of songs. From Jo Jung Suk's Aloha to Mido and Falasol's Me to You and You to Me, the playlist helped the drama standout. Meanwhile, When The Weather is Fine held our attention with songs like I See You by Giryeon, Yeoungeun's Remembrance and Like a Winter’s Dream by Kwak Jin Eon

The summer was ruled by The King: Eternal Monarch. Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun starrer featured songs like Dream by Paul Kim and Gummy's My Love to amp up the summer playlist. As we approached the end of summer, Kim Soo Hyun and Son Ye Jin presented It’s Okay To Not Be Okay with songs like Lee Suhyun's In Your Time and Breath by Sam Kim in its pocket. The endearing playlist perfectly blended with the emotional theme of the series. Like Hospital Playlist, More Than Friends also presented a good package of songs. From Ha Sung Woon's Serendipity, Kevin Oh's Falling Slow to Bernard Park's Close Your Eyes and Late Regret by Ong Seong Wu, More Than Friends was more than just drama!

Last in our list is Start-Up. With songs like Running, Future and My Dear Love, sung by Suzy herself, the show hit the mark with every song. But which drama featured the best OST? Vote and let us know.

Also, while you're at it, go down to the comments section and let us know which particular song did you enjoy the most?

