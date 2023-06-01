Itaewon Class’ Park Seo Joon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dazzle as they attend Chanel event in Tokyo

On June 1, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and actor Park Seo Joon attended the Chanel art show in Tokyo and they looked amazing! They wore the blinging outfits and amazing accessories as they walked the red carpet as well. Many videos were captured as Jennie performed on stage and Park Seo Joon took pictures of her, fans called it ‘sibling behavior’. They were previously seen in March during a fashion event and their funny antics got the fans laughing out loud.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s activities:

Jennie will soon make her acting debut on HBO's The Idol. The show was invited to the non-competition section of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival. Jennie walked the red carpet alongside Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, and Troye Sivan. She stood out in particular by her attire, which belonged to Chanel, whose ambassador she is. Jennie wore a lovely off-the-shoulder white dress and a large black ribbon in her hair as she walked the red carpet with Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan. Jennie greeted and signed autographs for the festival's international fans, who were excited to see her, and she responded with fan service to show her appreciation. The story of a popular female pop singer and her love life is told in the Los Angeles (LA) music industry. The screenplay was directed and written by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. It was an overwhelming experience, according to Jennie, and she will always be grateful for her acting debut.

Park Seo Joon’s activities:

Park Seo Joon recently starred in the sports film Dream alongside IU and others. It was recently released on April 26, 2023. Soon after, the total number of people who saw Lee Byung Hun's Dream exceeded one million. 'Dream' is a film portraying the narrative of former soccer player Hong Dae (played by Park Seo Joon) who has no idea about how to go about being a coach and producer Somin (played by IU) who has no enthusiasm regarding her profession and tries to achieve an unimaginable dream with ragtag team of soccer players.

ALSO READ: The Childe Trailer: Kim Seon Ho, Kang Taejoo, Kim Kangwoo, Go Ara starrer promises high-octane action

Advertisement