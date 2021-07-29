‘Itaewon Class’ star Ahn Bo Hyun cast as lead for Korea’s first military court drama

Actor Ahn Bo-hyun will appear in the title role of tvN's new drama 'Military Prosecutor Doberman'. A drama station official pointed out on July 29, "Ahn Bo-hyun has been selected as the main character of 'Military Prosecutor Doberman', a military court action melodrama scheduled to air in the first half of next year." ‘Doberman' is a work that tells the story of Do Bae-man, who became a military prosecutor for money, and Cha Woo-in, who became a military prosecutor for revenge, defeating the black and rotten evil in the army and growing into a real military swordsman.

Ahn Bo-hyun takes on the role of Do Bae-man, the title role of Korea's first military court drama. Based on his tall height, clear features, and muscular body, he will be active as a military prosecutor who is looking forward to the day he takes off his military uniform. Ahn Bo-hyun, who showed off his solid acting skills through JTBC's 'Itaewon Class' and MBC's 'Kairos' last year, is paying attention to how he will lead the overall drama as the protagonist of his first mini-series debut. 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' will be written by Yoon Hyun-ho, who wrote the drama 'Remember' and 'Lawless Lawyer'.

Recently, in an online community, another channel subscribed to by Ahn Bo-hyun's YouTube channel was revealed, causing controversy. Some netizens pointed out that Ahn Bo-hyun's YouTube channel is subscribing to channels that expose celebrities indiscriminately and channels that have been controversial for remarks related to the Sewol Ferry incident. Ahn Bo-hyun said through his YouTube channel 'Bravo-hyun' community, "First, I'm sorry for making many people uncomfortable with bad news related to the channel. I have not been managing the channel for the last year, an editor was, which is not an excuse but I had to clarify from my side.” Since then, the community’s chatter has died down.

