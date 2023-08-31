Itaewon Class star Lee Joo Young confirmed to join Moonshine’s Yoo Seung Ho’s awaited thriller drama

On August 31, it was confirmed that Lee Joo Young will be joining Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi and Yoo Su Bin in Wavve’s new drama Deal. The drama follows two friends who accidentally kidnap their friends and are now on the run to get 10 billion Korean won. The Itaewon Class star has been given the role of Cha Soo An, a trainee police officer who is on the tail of these friends/kidnappers. She is a straightforward and justice loving person and she does not stop at anything to reach these people, especially when there is such a big amount involved.

Yoo Seung Ho takes the role of Lee Jun Sung, who feels lost, career-wise after completing his military service. During that time, he gets caught up in the kidnapping case with his friends. This leads to him falling into deep trouble but he gets influenced by the 10 billion Korean won that he might get at the end of it. This also changes him completely as a person. Regarding his character, Yoo Seung Ho said that it was his first time playing the character of a mysterious person and he tried his best to bring justice to the writing. Kim Dong Hwi is at the center of it all as he plays the role of Song Jae Hyo who is a medical student. During his college life, he falls into trouble and experiences a crisis. To fight it, he makes the rash decision to kidnap his friend and involve Lee Jun Sung in it as well. Soon, things get even more complicated. Regarding his character, he said that the concept of a friend kidnapping a friend is rare and he is glad that he got on board for such a drama.

Park Min Woo is being played by Yoo Su Bin, a scapegoat in the situation. He is the friend that gets kidnapped by two of his friends. He gets confused because he reunites with friends he hasn’t met in a long time. Park Min Woo looks extremely innocent from the outside but he is strong and will do anything to fight back his kidnappers. Yoo Su Bin expressed about his character, saying that he tried to understand the nuances of the character. He also said that since his hands and legs are tied up, he used his face and words to express the uncomfortable situation. The drama will be released in October.

