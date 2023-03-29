Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon now confirmed to make an appearance on IU’s Palette

IU’s Palette is a popular web variety show where singer and actress IU invites guests over for fun conversations. The talk show also has a segment where the guests team up with IU to cover different songs and sing duets. On March 27, 2023, it was revealed by Star News Korea that ‘Fight For My Way’ fame Park Seo Joon is all set to make an appearance on K-pop singer IU’s talk show ‘IU’s Palette’. Various famous personalities from the Korean popular music industry have made appearances on IU’s Palette so far. The aforementioned list includes BTS’ J-Hope, boy groups SHINee and SEVENTEEN and more.

Park Seo Joon on IU’s Palette

Responding to the aforementioned news, Park Seo Joon’s agency confirmed that the star will in fact make an appearance on IU’s web variety talk show. The filming for the same is yet to begin, the agency added. The dates and filming schedule for Park Seo Joon’s appearance is currently being planned out. The two stars are all set to star in an upcoming Korean sports comedy drama ‘Dream’.

Park Seo Joon and IU to be seen in ‘Dream’

‘Dream’ is an upcoming Korean sports comedy drama film that will be released next month on April 26, 2023. The movie is written by Lee Byeong Heon who is credited as the man behind blockbuster hits like 2019’s action comedy film ‘Extreme Job’. He also directed and wrote Jeon Yeo Been starrer K-drama ‘Be Melodramatic’. In the movie, Park Seo Joon will be playing the role of Yoon Hong Dae, a football player whose involvement in an unfortunate incident subjects him to disciplinary action.

Following the latter, Yoon Hong Dae is given the responsibility of training a group of homeless people for an upcoming Homeless World Cup, the only problem is, no one on his team has ever even held a ball. IU will be seen playing the role of Lee So Min who is an aspiring director. Lee So Min is supposed to document the journey of Yoon Hong Dae’s team from knowing nothing about the game to participating in the world cup.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns 26: Take a look at 5 fashion staples that define her style