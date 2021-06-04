Itaewon Class star Ryu Kyung Soo reportedly cast as one of Netflix Korea's Glitch leads; Extracurricular team

Actor Ryu Kyung Soo has been cast as one of Netflix Korea's "Glitch" leads.

Netflix and tvN are pairing up again to give us another blockbuster after Vincenzo. And this time as well, we have actress Jeon Yeo Been as the lead. Netflix's new Korean original series Glitch, will be written and produced by creators of the mega hit Korean show Extracurricular.

According to reports on June 3, actor Ryu Kyung Soo was rumoured to appear as one of the main characters in upcoming series Glitch. A couple of hours later, a representative from the drama revealed that the actor has confirmed his appearance.

Glitch will tell the story about a woman Hong Ji Hyo who is searching for her missing boyfriend. Her boyfriend suddenly disappeared one night in a flash of unknown lights. Later with the help of a community of UFO watchers, she unveils the truth behind a mysterious secret and becomes suspicious. The show is a mystery thriller with a plot that sounds intriguing enough to attract and sustain attention.

Jeon Yeo Been will play Hong Ji Hyo. She is a “parachute hire”, that is, some who got hired based on their family connections. She has a boyfriend of four years. Though they are not passionately in love, the couple is beginning to think of tying the knot; before the sudden disappearance. Besides the success of Vincenzo, Jeon Yeo Been also stole hearts with her performance in the 2021 film Night In Paradise. The actress has also appeared in shows like Be Melodramatic.

Joining Jeon Yeo Been is girl group After School's Im Jin Ah, mononymously Nana. She will be playing Heo Bo Ra. Nana is currently starring in the drama Oh My Ladylord. She will be next seen in the upcoming film Confession. The idol actress is also known for her roles in shows like Love Weaves Through a Millennium, The Good Wife, Kill It and Justice.

Ryu Kyung Soo takes on the role of Kim Byung Jo, a police officer who works in the life safety division. He becomes Hong Ji Hyo's strong assistant and plays a big role in cracking the mystery about the mystery. He is known for playing the role of Choi Seung Kwon, an ex-gangster in 2020 drama series Itaewon Class. He has appeared in numerous movies including, A Resistance, The Divine Fury and Call. He will also be making an appearance in Netflix drama Hellbound directed by Train to Busan's director Yeon Sang Ho.

Reply 1988 star Lee Dong Hwi is also confirmed to appear in Glitch.

