Itaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim or Hwarang; Which Park Seo Joon show you should star in?

Ever wanted to star in a drama led by Park Seo Joon? Well, take this test and find out which of the three - Itaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim or Hwarang - you should star in!

Time and again, Park Seo Joon has proved he is a versatile actor. The South Korean star has shape-shifted from one character to another with ease. Take What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class as examples. The actor played a self-obsessed head of an empire who loosen up when he fell head over heels for his secretary before he went into a shell in Itaewon Class, thirsty for revenge. Park Seo Joon has also tried his hand on the period drama genre with Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and picked the boxing gloves for Fight For My Way.

While we loved him in all the dramas, we always wondered which of his drama would we fit in? If you have had those thoughts as well, take this quiz and find out which of the three dramas - Itaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim or Hwarang - would you fit in!

Which show did you get? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Park Seo Joon will be seen in the movie Dream. The actor stars opposite Hotel Del Luna star IU. He also has Concrete Utopia in the pipeline. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS singer V and Peakboy's Snow Flower receive love from Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×