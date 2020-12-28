  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Itaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim or Hwarang; Which Park Seo Joon show you should star in?

Ever wanted to star in a drama led by Park Seo Joon? Well, take this test and find out which of the three - Itaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim or Hwarang - you should star in!
6894 reads Mumbai
Park Seo Joon has starred in numerous showsItaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim or Hwarang; Which Park Seo Joon show you should star in?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Time and again, Park Seo Joon has proved he is a versatile actor. The South Korean star has shape-shifted from one character to another with ease. Take What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class as examples. The actor played a self-obsessed head of an empire who loosen up when he fell head over heels for his secretary before he went into a shell in Itaewon Class, thirsty for revenge. Park Seo Joon has also tried his hand on the period drama genre with Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and picked the boxing gloves for Fight For My Way. 

While we loved him in all the dramas, we always wondered which of his drama would we fit in? If you have had those thoughts as well, take this quiz and find out which of the three dramas - Itaewon Class, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim or Hwarang - would you fit in!

Which show did you get? Let us know in the comments below. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Park Seo Joon will be seen in the movie Dream. The actor stars opposite Hotel Del Luna star IU. He also has Concrete Utopia in the pipeline. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: BTS singer V and Peakboy's Snow Flower receive love from Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Ahn Bo Hyun deems Park Seo Joon 'positive source of motivation': He’s a friend from whom I have a lot to learn
BTS singer V and Peakboy's Snow Flower receive love from Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik
Kim Dong Hee receives a sweet gift from Itaewon Class co star Kim Hye Eun; Ahn Bo Hyun deems her an 'angel'
Dear Oppa: A Malaysian fan expresses her gratitude to Park Seo Joon for helping her heal from a breakup
Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Hyun Bin or Kim Seon Ho; Who should be your NYE date; Take the test & find out
Dear Oppa: A teacher from the Philippines reveals her prayer for Park Seo Joon; Confesses excitement for Dream
close